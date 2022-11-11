It might be the off-season, but that doesn't mean we're cutting Filthy Phil Nicoletti any slack with his weekly column for us here at Racer X Online. Yes, he grumbled when sent this week's questions, but fortunately he's still likes getting paid and went ahead and answered this week's questions. Well, actually, he hates creating invoices so he actually hasn't been paid in awhile. That's his fault!

Read this week's edition for Phil's words on the passing of Joe Gibbs Racing MX’s Coy Gibbs, riders insuring themselves, and two-strokes.

Phil,

Sorry to hear about the loss of your friend Coy Gibbs. I didn’t know him, but you guys have put out some great stories this week from everything I’ve read and listened to. On your Instagram you talked about him taking a chance on you. I know J-Bone [Jeremy Albrecht] was a big part of running that team but how close was Coy to the day-to-day operations of the team? What was he like to work for?

The passing of Mr. Coy is still so surreal to me. I still can’t understand how or why. It makes no sense whatsoever. He was a huge part in my career. He might deny that, but he was. I had some of my best outdoor results and seasons because of him. He took a chance on me in 2014 to complete as a permanent fill in guy but also guaranteed me at least six races (three supercross, three motocross). I’m not sure how many SX races I did that year, but I did more than half the outdoors. After that year in 2014, Mr. Coy felt I was somewhat of a necessity. In 2015 the fill-in roll came in clutch in SX, and we crushed outdoors. Then again in 2016 with SX, and crushing outdoors. Then the whole deal came to life in 2017 with a full-time gig, indoors and out. But it didn’t matter because I felt like I was already FULL TIME. even though I was the fill in, I ended up racing a lot when other guys got hurt. But none of that mattered because it was all up to Mr. Coy to keep it going. And he kept it going! I also think he just kept me around because I had thick skin and was his emotional piñata. But he was a big part of the moto side. He had an office in the MX shop. He spent a lot of time there. Most of his day-to-day business was ball busting though, let’s be honest. Mr. Coy never ever felt like a boss to me. At first, he did because I was intimidated. But when I fully understood his demeanor, he was just another awesome guy you could have some beers with and talk shit to. He gave me the opportunity to become what I am today and allowed me to grow to show I could “somewhat” ride a dirt bike. Thank You Mr. Coy, many of us owe you.