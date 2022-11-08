Perhaps the most significant cog in this new motocross machine is team manager Jeremy Albrecht. “J-Bone” has a lifetime of industry experience. Before his long tenure with Kawasaki, he worked with several smaller teams, so he has the perspective required to succeed here. “I have a lot of fresh new ideas for the team,” says Albrecht, who is in the process of moving his family from California to Carolina. “The Gibbs guys are all really big fans, and they basically said, ‘You build the team and we’re behind you.’ “We have a three-year plan to get to the top of the sport, and I truly believe we’ll get there. I want this to be fun, and we’re going to have some fun young riders and an upstart team,” says Albrecht, fully aware that he’s been handed a golden opportunity to do something special. “It’s going to be fun.”

Coach Gibbs has three Nextel Cup championships to go with his three Super Bowl trophies, but he knows success in motocross won’t come overnight. “It took us nine years to win a NASCAR championship, but then I joke to my friends in football and remind them we won the Super Bowl in our second year,” he laughs. “We want to use these first two years to establish everything, then find out the best path to win a championship.”

Gibbs and his son both know that the first step to winning is to pattern yourself after existing winners. Fortunately, the moto team won’t have to look far: the Gibbs MX team is coming together in a building about 100 yards from the Gibbs Racing Busch car shop, which Albrecht and Coy Gibbs have been filling with all the elements a professional race shop needs. When asked if they would make use of one of the many NASCAR haulers sitting around, Coy replies with a proud smile, “No, we just ordered a brand-new one specifically for the motocross team.”

“We realized as we kind of looked at [the MX team], it’s got a lot of properties about it that the NASCAR program does, just a smaller version,” explains Coach Gibbs. “It’s about having good talent racing for you, finding good young guys—and we were all over that—as well as finding good sponsorship partners and the team. We branched out and made up our minds and are giving it a full effort. We have a lot of resources to put behind this program: we have trainers, riders we’re pulling in, and a good partner with Yamaha and Keith McCarty, who has been great to work with.”

Gibbs Racing’s new agreement with Yamaha is not only for motocross and supercross, but their road racing programs as well. Gibbs Racing will utilize its array of CNC mills, suspension resources, and engine dynos to duplicate and hopefully improve many of the parts on the motorcycles in Yamaha’s racing lineup. While comparing motorcycles to stock cars may seem difficult, consider that the Gibbs engineers make their own metal parts on-site and guarantee equal heat treating and hardness of the various gaskets, shims, and valves they produce—all the fruits of the resourceful Nextel Cup team. The same computerized CNC mills that carve out the team’s V8 engine heads and crankshafts can also produce YZ450F engine cases, triple clamps, brake calipers, and other hard parts; the same engine dynos that evaluate the Gibbs Racing Chevrolet power plants can also be calibrated to accommodate a factory YZ450F motor. In fact, Gibbs’ engineers can evaluate and manipulate almost every part on their motocross bikes that lie under the production rule.

As much as the team stands to benefit from a performance standpoint, the marketing possibilities have comparable potential. North Carolina-based David Evans, longtime agent for James Stewart, first came into contact with Gibbs Racing while feeling out somewhere-down-the-road stock car racing possibilities for the young champion. When planning began for the motocross team, Evans would have seemed an immediate go-to guy, but this was not the case. Coy Gibbs was skeptical of contacting Evans for advice and networking, as the agent had his hands full with Stewart. But after Evans and his rider parted ways last fall, the door was opened for the agent to focus on the team’s venture into motocross.