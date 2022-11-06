RIP Coy Gibbs

It's with heavy hearts that Racer X reports the passing of Coy Gibbs, the owner and leader of the Joe Gibbs Racing MX team that competed from 2008-2020. Coy had moved over to the NASCAR side of the Joe Gibbs Racing operation, and his son Ty had won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship yesterday in Phoenix. Coy passed in his sleep last night. The NASCAR Cup Championship finale takes place this afternoon in Phoenix.

Coy is the son of NFL and NASCAR Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs. After Joe retired from the NFL with multiple Superbowl Championships with the Washington Red Skins, he moved into auto racing, first with drag racing and then into NASCAR. Joe's son JD played a huge part in the NASCAR operation, while Coy branched out and created the JGR motocross team. Coy left a mark as an innovator, employing team concepts from his football background and a private-team business model like the JGR NASCAR team. The JGR MX team never captured the championship it had hoped for, but the team won races with the likes of Josh Grant, James Stewart and Justin Barcia, and you can see some of the concepts Coy had preached 15 years ago--like riders riding and training together, at one facility, outside of the factory network in California--have become common practice today.