And the wheels? Something that handles that bad should not be able to go that fast.

Yeah. I was also riding a 1970 CZ 250 with a down pipe, and you know before that there is the step up that they had after the dogleg right, I was doing that on that 1970 CZ from the outside. And then after the starting line you make a right then left and there is a step-up right there, I was doing that on that bike too. The guy that I borrowed the bike from, he was freaking out because he thought, one, I was going to break it in half, and two, because they have a belly pipe it goes underneath the bike and he was afraid I was going to smash it. But I landed it perfectly on the downside every time! But the pipe was all loose and rattly when I came off the track both motos [Laughs] but I said, “Hey, it stayed together!”

Were you always naturally a jumper? I mean you have a supercross title?

Yeah, I was always the first one to jump everything, pretty much all of the time. It was just one of those things, it was always no fear, no repercussions.

Which again going back to your injury, it’s the thing that gets you hurt, but also the thing that drives you to get better.

Yeah, it's a double-edged sword. It's the thing that defines you in racing, is that you don’t care what happens to you for the reward. I mean it doesn’t matter to you, you look at it and go, “Okay.”

Going off of that, I read an interview where you said, I mean you were obviously bummed you got hurt, but you were more upset for your wife and your daughters and how your injury affected their lives, versus how it affected your own life because you were like, “Well, this was my mistake, but they did not sign up for this.” How did it affect their lives?

One hundred percent. That was literally the first thing that went through my mind, it was not even what happened to me but what I was now going to be putting my wife… I mean, it was really emotional because the perspective immediately changes, right away. It isn’t like it takes time to set in, for me it was immediate, I was in a panic mentally because I thought to myself that I do not care about myself because I put myself in my position. All of a sudden you think, “I have put my wife and my daughters in a position where they have to take care of me for the rest of my life. So now I have basically ruined their lives by my stupidity.”

By doing something that, first off, I shouldn’t be doing because I originally went down there just to do the vintage thing and not ride the Ricky Carmichael thing [on modern bikes], but I was like, “Oh I’m already there screw it, I’ll bring my 450.” I didn’t have to do that, I could have been more than happy just riding my ’86 250, but I didn’t do that. My wife had told me, “You shouldn’t be doing this, you should just do what you came here for.” So yeah, I’ve got that going against me too.

So regardless, the perspective for me is that happening and then having to stomach the fact that I put myself in this position and now they have to spend the rest of their lives taking care of me, and you know changing my pee bag or whatever. You look at it and you go, “I can’t believe this.”

So, the question of the day, where are you now? What are you doing and how are you doing injury-wise?

So injury-wise, I always tell everybody in my mind, functionality wise, I am about 70-75 percent. I’m not normal… well I was never normal. [Laughs] I am limited on my right side, but my left side is good, my right side is slow and I don’t have a lot of strength, muscle movement and control, it's just not all there. But I get around as much as I can on a normal basis. I get tired when I try to do too much, and it will take me a couple of days to get back. Like, our mindset is just, go-go-go, do-do-do, and then our bodies are just like, “Oh, you are going to pay.”

So, I try to do as much as possible. This past weekend I probably back-pack blew three-quarters of an acre of leaves, stumbling around looking like an idiot, but I do it. I always tell my neighbors, “I swear I’m not drunk!” because I am always stumbling around. I never fall but I’m always stumbling back and forth because of the imbalance of trying to control 800 CFM of back-pack blower blowing you around. [Laughs] It just looks like you’re drunk, but I swear I am not!

So, just trying to do as much as I can, and then for work, I am the regional manager for Road Equipment for retail stores. So that entails inventory control and hiring, all of the things that come with management, lots of emails and phone calls. Sales meetings with big customers… So, I travel around and have meetings and talk with clients. It suits me well because of my history, my diplomatic skills with dealing with sponsors, talking with people from the industry, and talking with fans. For me it's easy to be involved with a lot of people because of my background with racing and always having to self-promote. And I think that’s helped tremendously with what I do. So that’s what I do—try and promote the company and try to work with all of my employees and try to make their jobs easier. I try to be a good boss. My thing is, I try to manage with diplomacy and try to fix a problem not make a problem.