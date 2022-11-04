Main image from the 2020 SoCal Classic MX, photo by David Dewhurst

Doctors will say that, what you get back in the first 18 months after a spinal cord injury, is all you’re ever going to get back. Whether this statistic is true or not, Todd DeHoop spent the last 18 months since breaking his C3 and C4 vertebrae in his neck pushing himself far beyond doctors’ expectations. In fact, after getting hurt at the 2021 Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross, DeHoop had a hard time getting transferred to one of the top rehabilitation facilities in his home state of Michigan because his prognosis was so bad. Yet, speaking to Todd is like talking to a motivational speaker with tales of grit, determination, and of course, plenty of bench racing thrown in. We caught up with Todd to hear about how he convinced the doctors to give him a chance and how his recovery is going.

This is part one of our interview, we’ll have part two next week.

Racer X: The last time we heard from you was right after your injury. Can you explain what your exact injury was and what your prognosis was?

DeHoop: Okay, so my original injury, I fractured my C3 and C4 and it was an incomplete spinal damage—central cord syndrome is what they call it. And so, the impact on the spinal cord when it happened, when the bike landed on me, it basically made me paralyzed from the neck down. And so, I was paralyzed for basically the first… umm, I have this argument all the time with my wife, from when I feel like I first started to feel things. She wasn’t there at first, my daughters were there. So, I started feeling a little bit of tingling in the middle of my feet after about 48 hours. But you can have phantom feelings so I said, “Yeah I think I feel something,” but the doctors were like, “Well, you might think you are feeling something but that doesn’t mean you are actually feeling something.” I’m like, “Okay that doesn’t make sense but all right.” So, then they kind of told me about that whole process. Basically, a day after that I started to be able to wiggle my toes.

At that time my wife was working through the whole process at Halifax in Daytona, trying to get me flown from there to Mary Free Bed in Grand Rapids [a rehabilitation center in Michigan]. First off, Mary Free Bed, with my prognosis after looking at all of my MRIs and X-Rays, they basically were saying there was not a lot of hope, and they were not going to admit me because they didn’t see me progressing. But Robyn [wife] kept saying, “You don’t understand who my husband is, or what his drive is.” She talked to the doctor back and forth numerous times before he agreed to admit me. We were at Halifax about a week-and-a-half, two weeks, when we were on the plane [to Grand Rapids], probably about 20 minutes into the flight I said to Robyn, “I swear to you I am moving my index finger and touching my thumb, I swear I am touching my two fingers.” She looked over and said, “Oh, that’s because you are!” And I will tell you what that was a huge emotional moment because all of a sudden, I am like, “All right I am actually getting upper body feeling back of some kind.” So that was definitely a super emotional moment.

By my first day [at the rehab center] I had nothing on my right side, I didn’t have a lot of movement. First off, my ankle is fused on my right side, and I have no ACL, and I broke my leg on that side three separate times. Twice when I was really young, and in 2002 I shattered it in eight places. The ankle was pretty much blown to dust so they had to reconstruct it. Everything was fused so that already makes it super difficult to walk. So, I didn’t have a lot of movement except my toes, so I still actuate a lot of my walking with throwing, because I don’t have a lot of muscle strength control. It’s hard for me to actually lift and follow through with my gait for walking. So that’s kind of where my right side comes in, with my right arm if I move it normal it’s pretty fluid, but if I try to move it fast it’s not [fast].

So, my legs came back first, where I could move them, but I didn’t have control. When I was in Mary Free Bed and I was lying in bed I could move them, I could pull them up and down and I could move my ankles. I was like, “I’m going to turn to the side of the bed and I can walk,” and it just doesn’t work that way. My nurse came in and I was sitting on the side of the bed, and she was like, “What are you doing?” I said, “I am going to try and walk,” and she’s like, “No you are not, you are going to end up on the floor.” Then she said, “I will let you try, go ahead and try to put a foot down or do anything.” So, I tried to just stand up or do anything and nothing. Zero. I’m like “Okay, I’ll lay back down.”