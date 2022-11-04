Loma Linda University Health Named Official Healthcare Sponsor of Red Bull KTM

The following press release is from KTM:

MURRIETA, Calif. – KTM North America, Inc. is pleased to announce its partnership with Loma Linda University Health as the “Official Healthcare Sponsor” of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team for 2023.

As a partner of Red Bull KTM’s Supercross and Motocross racing program in the U.S., Loma Linda University Health further endorses growing the sport of motorcycle racing and riding as an active lifestyle, promoting overall physical and mental health benefits. Much like healthcare initiatives, motorcycle racing is a family sport with a host of positive benefits and Loma Linda University Health is committed to partnering with individuals and families on their journey to health.

For over 100 years, Loma Linda University Health has been delivering world-class care to the Southern California region. With six hospitals, including a dedicated children’s hospital and a 111-bed facility located in Murrieta, Calif. Known as a leader in clinical care, research and education, Loma Linda University Health’s areas of expertise include a world-renowned International Heart Institute, cancer center, rehabilitation program and is home to the first hospital-based proton treatment center.

John Hinz, CEO, KTM North America, Inc.:

“When we look at the strength of the industry and the families that make up our community, we have a responsibility as leaders in the industry to foster the positive health benefits motorcycle riding and racing brings to riders and their families. Alongside the Loma Linda University Health team, we are excited to partner with such a world-class team and bring this to our sport.”

Roger De Coster, Director of Motorsports:

“The Red Bull KTM Supercross team is a world-class team and program competing on the global stage. A critical piece of this program is the mental and physical well-being of its riders on and off the track. We are proud to partner with Loma Linda University Health to promote these tools and benefits through our racing efforts.”

Trevor Wright, CEO, Loma Linda University Health Hospitals: