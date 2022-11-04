Paris Supercross Set for November 12 and 13

The following press release is from the Paris Supercross:

Paris Supercross has a long and rich history and after two frustrating years due to the pandemic the show is back in town with many of the best Supercross riders in the world including Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb, the last two US champions! But it will not be a two-horse race as they will face strong opposition from Ken Roczen and Marvin Musquin, each of whom have also confirmed their presence in Paris on November 13th and 14th.

As in the previous 38 events since the very first edition in 1984 the Paris Supercross has attracted the same overwhelming public interest; the Saturday evening show has already been ‘sold out’ for several weeks even though the Paris La Defense Arena is one of the largest indoor stadiums in the French capital. French and European fans clearly don’t want to miss this year’s event; only in Paris can you see such a great event with such a strong line-up.

Eli Tomac is back in Paris

For the fourth time in his career Eli Tomac will race the Paris SX and never in the past has he been coming off such a great season! Eli doesn’t cross the Atlantic so often and the goal of the reigning US Supercross AND Motocross champion, winner of the MX of Nations with Team USA and a 56-time US Supercross winner will be to take home another French trophy after his win at the 2014 Paris SX. Cooper Webb has previously only raced in Paris once - in 2015 - but since then he has claimed two US Supercross titles – 2019 and 2021 – and won nineteen Main events. Eli and Cooper, the winners of the last four editions of the US Supercross series, will line up alongside two of their regular opponents. Ken Roczen will race in Paris for the very first time while French idol Marvin Musquin has already been a three-times winner at the Paris SX in 2016, 2017 and 2021. Each won a round of the 2022 US championship and the Transatlantic delegation is completed by Justin Brayton – on the podium last year at Paris – Kevin Moranz and Alex Ray.

The French riders

As usual the best French domestic riders will be present and once more they will fight for top results. Last year Cedric Soubeyras joined Musquin and Brayton on the podium, and he will again lead the French team alongside Greg Aranda, Maxime Desprey, Thomas Ramette, Anthony Bourdon, Adrien Escoffier and Julien Roussaly in the SX1 class. There will be even more Frenchies in the SX2 class as Paris is a round of the French SX Tour. The top ten riders in the standings will be present (after the first three rounds Brice Maylin is leading the classification ahead of Lucas Imbert and Yannis Irsuti) and for this event several wild cards have been selected by the promoter: Chris Blose, Jace Owen, Justin Starling and Cullin Park from the USA, Australian Matt Moss, Spain’s Anders Valentin and France’s Quentin Prugnières and Enzo Polias will give an international touch to the French series.

FMX

In Paris the show has always been one of the priorities for the organisers, and of course the FMX riders will enthrall the fans during their appearances; Spaniard Edgar Torronteras, Swiss Matt Rebeaud, Belgian Julien Vanstippen and Frenchies David Rinaldo and Nicolas Texier will put on two big-air shows! Racing, show, lights, FMX, music, that is the combination which will once again make the Paris SX such a huge event. If you want to experience the event live then don’t lose time as there are only a few seats still available for Sunday afternoon; the show start at 3 pm, but all tickets give access to the stadium for the practice sessions.

The fans will be able to watch the races live on: https://www.mxgp-tv.com/home

There will be a live timing, all the details later next week on https://www.facebook.com/supercrossdeparis

For more information and to buy tickets please visit the website https://www.supercrossparis.com

Ticketing

Start at 51€

Special rates for kids on Sunday

All tickets give access to the stadium for the practice sessions

Timing

Saturday November 12th at 7.00 pm

Sunday November 13th at 3.00 pm

