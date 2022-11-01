Watch: Full Ironman GNCC Motorcycle Highlights & Results
The 13th and final round of the 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Yamaha-backed rider Rachael Archer claimed the 2022 WXC title in one of the two AM races as her and Tayla Jones fought for the title down to the wire. Also in the same AM race, KTM's Kailub Russell, Husqvarna's Zach Osborne, and AMA Motocross privateer Jeffrey Walker were among those on the starting line for the Sportsman A (25+). KR557 would end up taking the overall race win as Osborne finished 115th overall and Walker finished 14th overall.
Ricky Russell (GasGas) claimed the overall win in the PM race, ahead of Steward Baylor Jr. (Yamaha), and Craig Delong (Husqvarna).
Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from the Ironman GNCC.
Video: RacerTV
Read the post-race Ironman GNCC press release
Ironman GNCC Results
Overall
Ironman - Overall RaceOctober 22, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ricky Russell
|02:59:25.758
|Duvall, WA
|GasGas
|2
|Steward Baylor
|03:00:09.619
|Belton, SC
|Yamaha
|3
|Craig Delong
|03:00:31.679
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|4
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|03:02:03.213
|Kawasaki
|5
|Liam Draper
|03:03:19.710
|Auckland
|KTM
XC2
Ironman - XC2 Pro RaceOctober 22, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|03:02:03.213
|Kawasaki
|2
|Liam Draper
|03:03:19.710
|Auckland
|KTM
|3
|Ruy Barbosa
|03:03:22.752
|Honda
|4
|Ryder Lafferty
|03:04:12.226
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
|5
|Benjamin Herrera
|03:06:10.997
|Kawasaki
XC3
Ironman - XC3 Pro-Am RaceOctober 22, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Dakoda Devore
|03:16:06.851
|Uhrichsville, OH
|KTM
|2
|Jake Froman
|03:16:36.992
|Lynnville, IN
|Husqvarna
|3
|Jason Lipscomb
|03:20:42.859
|Parkersburg, WV
|Beta
|4
|Dominick Morse
|01:39:42.658
|Newark Valley, NY
|Husqvarna
|5
|Mack S Riemer
|01:41:30.472
|Saxonburg, PA
|Yamaha
WXC
Ironman - WXC RaceOctober 22, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|01:57:27.360
|Yamaha
|2
|Tayla Jones
|02:02:10.213
|Yass
|Husqvarna
|3
|Prestin Raines
|02:13:40.700
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Yamaha
|4
|Kayla Oneill
|02:16:59.699
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|Kawasaki
|5
|Taylor Johnston
|02:27:43.610
|Buskirk, NY
|KTM
Championship Standings
Overall
Jordan Ashburn claimed the 2022 GNCC Overall National Championship two rounds early.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|267
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|223
|3
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|181
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|180
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|156
XC2
Lyndon Snodgrass claimed the 2022 GNCC XC2 Championship.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|291
|2
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|229
|3
|Ruy Barbosa
|219
|4
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|191
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|191
XC3
Brody Johnson claimed the 2022 GNCC XC3 Championship.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|301
|2
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|263
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|239
|4
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|218
|5
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|199
WXC
Rachael Archer claimed the 2022 GNCC WXC Championship.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|272
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|267
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|240
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|167
|5
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|152
Main image by Ken Hill