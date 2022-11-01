Results Archive
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
WSX Results
  1. Joey Savatgy
  2. Justin Brayton
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Aaron Tanti
Full Results
Watch: Full Ironman GNCC Motorcycle Highlights & Results

November 1, 2022 10:50am | by:

The 13th and final round of the 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Yamaha-backed rider Rachael Archer claimed the 2022 WXC title in one of the two AM races as her and Tayla Jones fought for the title down to the wire. Also in the same AM race, KTM's Kailub Russell, Husqvarna's Zach Osborne, and AMA Motocross privateer Jeffrey Walker were among those on the starting line for the Sportsman A (25+). KR557 would end up taking the overall race win as Osborne finished 115th overall and Walker finished 14th overall.

Ricky Russell (GasGas) claimed the overall win in the PM race, ahead of Steward Baylor Jr. (Yamaha), and Craig Delong (Husqvarna).

Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from the Ironman GNCC.

Video: RacerTV

Read the post-race Ironman GNCC press release

Ironman GNCC Results

Overall

GNCC

Ironman - Overall Race

October 22, 2022
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ricky Russell 02:59:25.758 Duvall, WA United States GasGas
2Steward Baylor 03:00:09.619 Belton, SC United States Yamaha
3Craig Delong 03:00:31.679 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
4Lyndon Snodgrass 03:02:03.213 Australia Kawasaki
5Liam Draper 03:03:19.710 Auckland New Zealand KTM
Full Results

XC2

GNCC

Ironman - XC2 Pro Race

October 22, 2022
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Lyndon Snodgrass 03:02:03.213 Australia Kawasaki
2Liam Draper 03:03:19.710 Auckland New Zealand KTM
3Ruy Barbosa 03:03:22.752 Chile Honda
4Ryder Lafferty 03:04:12.226 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
5Benjamin Herrera 03:06:10.997 Chile Kawasaki
Full Results

XC3

GNCC

Ironman - XC3 Pro-Am Race

October 22, 2022
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Dakoda Devore 03:16:06.851 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
2Jake Froman 03:16:36.992 Lynnville, IN United States Husqvarna
3Jason Lipscomb 03:20:42.859 Parkersburg, WV United States Beta
4Dominick Morse 01:39:42.658 Newark Valley, NY United States Husqvarna
5Mack S Riemer 01:41:30.472 Saxonburg, PA United States Yamaha
Full Results

WXC

GNCC

Ironman - WXC Race

October 22, 2022
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Rachael Archer 01:57:27.360 New Zealand Yamaha
2Tayla Jones 02:02:10.213 Yass Australia Husqvarna
3Prestin Raines 02:13:40.700 Travelers Rest, SC United States Yamaha
4Kayla Oneill 02:16:59.699 Greenwood Lake, NY United States Kawasaki
5Taylor Johnston 02:27:43.610 Buskirk, NY United States KTM
Full Results

Championship Standings

Overall

Jordan Ashburn claimed the 2022 GNCC Overall National Championship two rounds early.

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States267
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States223
3Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States181
4Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States180
5Lyndon Snodgrass Australia156
Full Standings

XC2

Lyndon Snodgrass claimed the 2022 GNCC XC2 Championship.

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lyndon Snodgrass Australia291
2Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States229
3Ruy Barbosa Chile219
4Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand191
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States191
Full Standings

XC3

Brody Johnson claimed the 2022 GNCC XC3 Championship.

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States301
2Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States263
3Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States239
4Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States218
5Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States199
Full Standings

WXC

Rachael Archer claimed the 2022 GNCC WXC Championship.

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand272
2Tayla Jones Yass Australia267
3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States240
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States167
5Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States152
Full Standings

Main image by Ken Hill

