The 13th and final round of the 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Yamaha-backed rider Rachael Archer claimed the 2022 WXC title in one of the two AM races as her and Tayla Jones fought for the title down to the wire. Also in the same AM race, KTM's Kailub Russell, Husqvarna's Zach Osborne, and AMA Motocross privateer Jeffrey Walker were among those on the starting line for the Sportsman A (25+). KR557 would end up taking the overall race win as Osborne finished 115th overall and Walker finished 14th overall.

Ricky Russell (GasGas) claimed the overall win in the PM race, ahead of Steward Baylor Jr. (Yamaha), and Craig Delong (Husqvarna).

Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from the Ironman GNCC.

Video: RacerTV

Read the post-race Ironman GNCC press release

Ironman GNCC Results

Overall