Ricky Russell Takes Overall Ironman GNCC Win, Archer Wins WXC Championship
The following press release is from GNCC Racing:
Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC: Motorcycle Race Report
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, concluded the 2022 season yesterday, October 23, 2022, at Ironman Raceway with the Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC.
As the green flag flew Coastal GasGas Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell would earn the $250 XC1 All Balls Racing Holeshot Award. Russell would hold the lead from start to finish as he came through with over a forty second lead on the rest of the field.
AmPro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor would make his way into the second place position after starting back in fourth on the opening lap. Baylor would continue to push, but he was unable to catch Russell to make a pass for the lead. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong rounded out the top three overall finishers at the last round of 2022. DeLong would make the pass for third at the halfway point and would continue to push until the checkered flag flew.
“The track was rough,” DeLong said. “I struggled to get going in the beginning. I got my way into third and caught up to Stew [Baylor Jr.] but never was really able to get alongside him. I'm happy to end on the podium, and second for the year is way more than what I expected coming in. I'm pretty happy and the confidence is way up, for sure. Starting out, I wasn't sure where I was gonna fit in. In the beginning, I was like a top five guy and my trainers sat me down this summer and told me that I need to change my mindset. They told me that I’m a contender and have to start thinking like that. Ever since, it kind of clicked in my head. That was a big changing point for me. Just happy to end the year on a solid note.”
Coming through in fourth was the newest XC1 Open Pro racer, Coastal GasGas Factory Racing’s Jonathan Girroir. Girroir would start back in the sixth place position, but he would make this passes and move into fourth as the white flag flew. Motoary and Chrissy Route Racing’s Tom Knight came from Great Britain to try his hand at GNCC Racing and would come away with a top five finish on the day.
FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth was battling for a podium position before a mechanical issue would sideline him for the remainder of the race. However, he would still earn a sixth place finish in the class. Factory GasGas Racing’s Giacomo Redondi who hails from Italy rode under the Coastal Racing tent for the season finale, finishing seventh in the XC1 class. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thad Duvall was having a good start to the race, running second on the opening lap, but a on track incident left a hole in his radiator and ultimately ended his day.
“I got a decent jump off the line and I got to the first technical pro hill and made a couple passes there," said Toth in a KTM release. "I think I found my way into second or third place and rode around there for the first three laps. Then, on the fourth lap, I noticed my bike started to lose some power and I didn't make it much further before sucking in a bunch of dirt and ending my race early.”
“I got off to a really good start,” DuVall said. “I was second into the woods and then kind of dropped back to third. I came to the big hillclimb and my FX 350 hooked up awesome, I was able to climb up and move into second. I was riding my own race and being comfortable and then just a freak thing - I hit a stick or something - and put a hole in my radiator and ended the day. I’m super happy with how I was riding before that. So, onto next year.”
Grabbing the early lead in the XC2 250 Pro class was Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Lyndon Snodgrass. As the race continued on Snodgrass would continue to hold the lead over the rest of the field. Snodgrass would cross the line first, earning the last win of the season. Snodgrass, who earned the XC2 Championship, will wear the number one plate for the class next season. Coming through to earn second in the class was Tely Energy KTM Racing’s Liam Draper as he battled with Phoenix Honda Racing’s Ruy Barbosa. Barbosa would make the pass on Draper, but Draper would soon make the pass back and hold second until the checkered flag flew. Barbosa would hold onto third in the class.
In the FMF XC3 125cc Pro-Am class it was Devore Racing/Action Extreme Sports/Civiello Construction’s Dakoda Devore earning his first win of the season in the class. Devore would work his way up to the lead after a fourth place start to the day in Indiana. Coming through second was Husqvarna/Fly Racing/Coppersmith Racing’s Jake Froman. Froman and Devore would battle back-and-forth for the lead, but Froman would be unable to make the pass stick on the last lap. Rounding out the top three in the FMF XC3 class was Liqui Moly Beta Factory Racing’s Jason Lipscomb.
Earning the last Top Amateur honor of the 2022 season was Kawasaki Team Green’s Joseph Cunningham who came through 8th overall and taking the 250 A class win. In second was Cooper Jones with a 10th overall and second in the 250 A class, while Michael Delosa earned third overall on the Top Amateur podium with a 14th overall and third in the 250 A class.
As the WXC class took off it was AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer grabbing the $100 WXC Trail Jesters Holeshot Award. However, it wouldn’t take long for the Rockstar Husqvarna/Surge Off-Road Coaching Team’s Tayla Jones to make the pass for the lead. Jones and Archer were tied for the points, it was a winner take all situation for the National Championship.
Jones would continue to hold the lead, while Archer was hot on her heels as the race wore on. Then as the white flag flew it was Archer coming through the finish line first with Jones twelve seconds behind her. Archer would continue to push to place a gap over Jones, and when the checkered flag flew it was Archer holding that number one position to earn the WXC National Championship. Jones would come through second while Raines Riding University/Yamaha’s Prestin Raines would battle throughout the day to earn her first WXC podium with a third in the class.
Due to the high number of riders, the morning amateur racing at Ironman has continued to be split into two races. In the 8 am amateur race it was Austin Franklin coming through in the Warrior class to earn the overall win followed by Matt Modic in second overall and in the Warrior class. Rounding out the top three overall finishers in the morning was the 250 C Schoolboy racer, Keihin Rupp.
The youth bike racers would have an amended schedule and race on Saturday evening after the pro ATV race. A new winner emerged as Canyon Richards made the move up to the YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class. Richards, who earned the win in the 85 (12-13) class, would come through to earn the youth overall win and YXC1 class win. Sawyer Carratura and Van Gosselin came through to earn second and third overall and in the YXC1 class.
Then in the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. class it was Brody Amos coming through to earn the class win over Ryan Amancio and Doc Smith who rounded out the top three. In the 85 (12-13) it was Landon Barker earning the win, while Ethan Harwell came through to take the win in the 85 Big Wheel (12-15) class. The 85 (7-11) class win went to Colton McQuarrie. Then in the 65 (10-11) class it was Travis Lentz earning the win, while Deegan Caplinger battled to win the 65 (9) class. The Girls Sr. (12-15) class saw Ellie Winland take the win, while Paisley Harris came through to earn the Girls Jr. (8-11) class win. Then it was Landon Bauman earning the Trail Rider (7-15) class win.
GNCC Racing will host the Annual Night of Champions on December 10 and 11 in Morgantown, West Virginia at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place. Friday evening will be dedicated to the top 10 ATV, ATV Micro 50cc finishers and eMTB top 10 finishers in each championship class, while Saturday evening celebrates the top 10 Bike racers, and the Bike Micro 50cc finishers in each championship class. In addition to the trophy presentation, the top 5 in each class will receive contingency item prizes from our Series Sponsors.
The banquet will also feature an array of Specialty Awards, including Rider of the Year, Kurt Caselli Foundation Good Steward Award, Sponsor of the Year and more. If you would like to nominate a rider for the Good Steward Award, Pit Crew, Comeback of the Year or Sportsmanship awards. A form will be available to nominate someone you know. The Yamaha bLU cRU Program will once again be giving away a YFZ450R during the ATV banquet. A winner will be announced, and the unit will be shipped to each winner.
More information can be found online HERE. Online registration is required for the banquet and will open at a later date.
Yamaha Racing Ironman Results and Points Standings
Crawfordsville, Indiana
Round 13 of 13
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Overall
Ironman - Overall Race
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ricky Russell
|02:59:25.758
|Duvall, WA
|GasGas
|2
|Steward Baylor
|03:00:09.619
|Belton, SC
|Yamaha
|3
|Craig Delong
|03:00:31.679
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|4
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|03:02:03.213
|Kawasaki
|5
|Liam Draper
|03:03:19.710
|Auckland
|KTM
XC2
Ironman - XC2 Pro Race
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|03:02:03.213
|Kawasaki
|2
|Liam Draper
|03:03:19.710
|Auckland
|KTM
|3
|Ruy Barbosa
|03:03:22.752
|Honda
|4
|Ryder Lafferty
|03:04:12.226
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
|5
|Benjamin Herrera
|03:06:10.997
|Kawasaki
XC3
Ironman - XC3 Pro-Am Race
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Dakoda Devore
|03:16:06.851
|Uhrichsville, OH
|KTM
|2
|Jake Froman
|03:16:36.992
|Lynnville, IN
|Husqvarna
|3
|Jason Lipscomb
|03:20:42.859
|Parkersburg, WV
|Beta
|4
|Dominick Morse
|01:39:42.658
|Newark Valley, NY
|Husqvarna
|5
|Mack S Riemer
|01:41:30.472
|Saxonburg, PA
|Yamaha
WXC
Ironman - WXC Race
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|01:57:27.360
|Yamaha
|2
|Tayla Jones
|02:02:10.213
|Yass
|Husqvarna
|3
|Prestin Raines
|02:13:40.700
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Yamaha
|4
|Kayla Oneill
|02:16:59.699
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|Kawasaki
|5
|Taylor Johnston
|02:27:43.610
|Buskirk, NY
|KTM
Overall
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|267
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|223
|3
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|181
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|180
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|156
XC2
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|291
|2
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|229
|3
|Ruy Barbosa
|219
|4
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|191
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|191
XC3
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|301
|2
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|263
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|239
|4
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|218
|5
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|199
WXC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|272
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|267
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|240
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|167
|5
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|152