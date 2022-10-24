Ricky Russell Takes Overall Ironman GNCC Win, Archer Wins WXC Championship

FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth was battling for a podium position before a mechanical issue would sideline him for the remainder of the race. However, he would still earn a sixth place finish in the class. Factory GasGas Racing’s Giacomo Redondi who hails from Italy rode under the Coastal Racing tent for the season finale, finishing seventh in the XC1 class. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thad Duvall was having a good start to the race, running second on the opening lap, but a on track incident left a hole in his radiator and ultimately ended his day.

“I got a decent jump off the line and I got to the first technical pro hill and made a couple passes there," said Toth in a KTM release. "I think I found my way into second or third place and rode around there for the first three laps. Then, on the fourth lap, I noticed my bike started to lose some power and I didn't make it much further before sucking in a bunch of dirt and ending my race early.”

“I got off to a really good start,” DuVall said. “I was second into the woods and then kind of dropped back to third. I came to the big hillclimb and my FX 350 hooked up awesome, I was able to climb up and move into second. I was riding my own race and being comfortable and then just a freak thing - I hit a stick or something - and put a hole in my radiator and ended the day. I’m super happy with how I was riding before that. So, onto next year.”

Grabbing the early lead in the XC2 250 Pro class was Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Lyndon Snodgrass. As the race continued on Snodgrass would continue to hold the lead over the rest of the field. Snodgrass would cross the line first, earning the last win of the season. Snodgrass, who earned the XC2 Championship, will wear the number one plate for the class next season. Coming through to earn second in the class was Tely Energy KTM Racing’s Liam Draper as he battled with Phoenix Honda Racing’s Ruy Barbosa. Barbosa would make the pass on Draper, but Draper would soon make the pass back and hold second until the checkered flag flew. Barbosa would hold onto third in the class.