GNCC
Ironman
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Craig Delong
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Ruy Barbosa
WSX
Australian GP
WSX Results
  1. Joey Savatgy
  2. Justin Brayton
  3. Ken Roczen
SX2 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Aaron Tanti
EnduroCross
Boise
Upcoming
EnduroCross
Prescott Valley
Sat Nov 5
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Adds Another Rider: Daxton Bennick

November 1, 2022 10:05am | by:
Last month, long-time KTM rider Daxton Bennickconfirmed his departure from the Orange Brigade KTM program and announced he was, "happy and beyond exited for the future.” Bennick earned five AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship titles at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch—the 250 B overall most recently in August—and had only ever raced with the orange brand since he began riding.

While the news of a team switch was rumored within the industry without it being public yet, things were pointing towards a specific team. Our Kris Keefer was recently down at the GOAT Farm—Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s current training facility/shop location—testing the all-new 2023 Yamaha YZ450F when he spotted Bennick spinning laps aboard a #41 YZ250F. Bennick and the team both took to Instagram last night to officially announce he has joined the squad.

The team posted a photo of Bennick aboard his new ride with the caption:

"Welcome to the team 💥🥊 @daxtonbennick"

Bennick posted:

“So Excited for this awesome opportunity with @starracingyamaha Let’s go !!"

