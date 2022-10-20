Daxton Bennick Confirms Departure From Orange Brigade KTM Program

KTM dirt bikes are all Daxton Bennick has known. The North Carolina native grew up racing the orange brand and quickly found success, winning a 51 (4-6) Special Limited title at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in 2013 in just his second visit to the prestigious event. Over the ten years Bennick competed with the Austrian brand since, he racked up four more Loretta Lynn’s titles (his latest in the 250 B class at the 2022 event) and many more #1 plates at the other amateur events across the country. However, Bennick will be switching away from the only brand he has ever known, as the #41 confirmed his departure from the Orange Brigade KTM program in an Instagram post.

Bennick thanked KTM for their support and friendships, stating the people in the program were “all in my corner as team managers and became like family” but said he is “happy and beyond exited for the future.”

Below is his full post: