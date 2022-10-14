Main image by Spencer Owens
Red Bull Straight Rhythm is back! The two-stroke only event will take place this weekend at Huntington Beach, California, for the first Red Bull Straight Rhythm event since fall 2019. You can watch all the action live starting at 5:30 p.m. Eastern/2:30 p.m. Pacific on ESPN+. The broadcast will re-air Sunday at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific on ESPN.
The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will have a weekend off before the Ironman Raceway finale next weekend.
The second & final round of the pilot season for the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) also takes place next weekend.
Below is everything you need for this weekend.
TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE
International viewers can watch the event live on Red Bull TV.
- Straight Rhythm
Red Bull Straight RhythmSaturday, October 15
250cc
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|Bike/YR
|TEAM
|Marvin
|Musquin
|25
|23' KTM250SX
|Red Bull KTM
|Cooper
|Webb
|2
|23' KTM250SX
|Red Bull KTM
|Aaron
|Plessinger
|7
|23' KTM250SX
|Red Bull KTM
|Justin
|Barcia
|51
|23' Gas Gas MC 250
|TLD Red Bull Gas Gas
|Gared
|Steinke
|726
|22' Husqvarna TC250
|Motosport Hillsboro JMH Tool & Die
|Justin
|Hill
|46
|22' KTM 250SX
|Team Tedder/Monster Energy/Lucas Oil/KTM
|Josh
|Hansen
|100
|23' Husqvarna TC 250
|Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
|Ivan
|Ramirez
|450
|22' KTM 250SX
|FMF/KTM
|Robbie
|Wageman
|69
|22' Yamaha YZ 250
|Fasthouse, R-jerky
|Ken
|Roczen
|94
|Yamaha YZ250
|Red Bull
|Kevin
|Moranz
|80
|23' KTM 250 SX
|Tank Masters, Redline KTM
|Chris
|Blose
|66
|22' Gas Gas MC250
|Overstock Vehicles/AJE Motorsports/Gas Gas
|Austin
|Politelli
|981
|22' Gas Gas MC250
|Team 3 Bros Racing
|Josh
|Greco
|976
|22' Gas Gas MC250
|Team Estate Jewelers Mx4Christ
|Deven
|Raper
|447
|07' Kawasaki 250
|RJC Racing/Kelly's Kawasaki
|Mike
|Alessi
|800
|22' Yamaha YZ 250
|Blendzall Racing ( Blendzall Bike)
|Nico
|Izzi
|341
|22' Yamaha YZ 250
|Swap Moto O'neal
|Patrick
|Evans
|71
|22' KTM 250SX
|Gypsy Tales Podcast
125cc/150cc and less
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|Bike/YR
|TEAM
|Andy
|Dibrino
|62
|19' KTM 150SX
|MotoSport Hillsboro
|Ryan
|Morais
|116
|23' KTM 125
|KTM North America R&D Group
|AJ
|Catanzaro
|330
|Honda CR125
|Moto Academy
|Josh
|Varize
|42
|22' KTM 125
|AEO Powersports KTM Racing
|Derek
|Kelley
|41
|21' KTM 125cc
|AEO Powersports KTM Racing
|Josh
|Thomas
|117
|04' Suzuki RM125
|Moto Memess
|Dominique
|Thury
|76
|22' Yamaha YZ125
|Team Solitaire Nuclear Blast Yamaha
|Dylan
|Woodcock
|275
|04' Suzuki RM125
|SR75 Suzuki UK
|Carson
|Brown
|910
|22' YZ 125
|BBR Motorsports Yamaha Pro Circuit
