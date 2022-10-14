Results Archive
How to Watch: Red Bull Straight Rhythm

How to Watch Red Bull Straight Rhythm

October 14, 2022 11:00am
by:

Main image by Spencer Owens

Red Bull Straight Rhythm is back! The two-stroke only event will take place this weekend at Huntington Beach, California, for the first Red Bull Straight Rhythm event since fall 2019. You can watch all the action live starting at 5:30 p.m. Eastern/2:30 p.m. Pacific on ESPN+. The broadcast will re-air Sunday at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific on ESPN.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will have a weekend off before the Ironman Raceway finale next weekend.

The second & final round of the pilot season for the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) also takes place next weekend.

Below is everything you need for this weekend.

Related: Red Bull Straight Rhythm Entry List

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

International viewers can watch the event live on Red Bull TV.

Straight Rhythm TV Schedule

OTHER LINKS

General

Red Bull Straight Rhythm Race Center

Red Bull Straight Rhythm Entry List:

250cc

First NameLast NameNo.Bike/YRTEAM
MarvinMusquin2523' KTM250SXRed Bull KTM
CooperWebb223' KTM250SXRed Bull KTM
AaronPlessinger723' KTM250SXRed Bull KTM
JustinBarcia5123' Gas Gas MC 250TLD Red Bull Gas Gas
Gared Steinke72622' Husqvarna TC250Motosport Hillsboro JMH Tool & Die
JustinHill4622' KTM 250SXTeam Tedder/Monster Energy/Lucas Oil/KTM
Josh Hansen10023' Husqvarna TC 250Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
IvanRamirez45022' KTM 250SXFMF/KTM
RobbieWageman6922' Yamaha YZ 250Fasthouse, R-jerky
KenRoczen94Yamaha YZ250Red Bull
KevinMoranz8023' KTM 250 SXTank Masters, Redline KTM
ChrisBlose6622' Gas Gas MC250Overstock Vehicles/AJE Motorsports/Gas Gas
AustinPolitelli98122' Gas Gas MC250Team 3 Bros Racing
JoshGreco97622' Gas Gas MC250Team Estate Jewelers Mx4Christ 
DevenRaper44707' Kawasaki 250RJC Racing/Kelly's Kawasaki
MikeAlessi80022' Yamaha YZ 250Blendzall Racing ( Blendzall Bike)
NicoIzzi34122' Yamaha YZ 250Swap Moto O'neal
PatrickEvans7122' KTM 250SXGypsy Tales Podcast

125cc/150cc and less

First NameLast NameNo.Bike/YRTEAM
AndyDibrino6219' KTM 150SXMotoSport Hillsboro
RyanMorais11623' KTM 125KTM North America R&D Group
AJCatanzaro330Honda CR125Moto Academy
JoshVarize4222' KTM 125AEO Powersports KTM Racing
DerekKelley4121' KTM 125ccAEO Powersports KTM Racing
JoshThomas11704' Suzuki RM125Moto Memess
DominiqueThury7622' Yamaha YZ125Team Solitaire Nuclear Blast Yamaha
DylanWoodcock27504' Suzuki RM125SR75 Suzuki UK
CarsonBrown91022' YZ 125BBR Motorsports Yamaha Pro Circuit

TICKETS

Ticket information for Red Bull Straight Rhythm.

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Huntington Beach, California.

Red Bull Straight Rhythm race day schedule.
Red Bull Straight Rhythm race day schedule. Red Bull
