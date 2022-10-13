The 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will likely go down in history as the most “different” season in the 42-year history of the series. An injury-riddled field gave big opportunities for new challengers, but at the same time some of the usual contenders found their way to the front of the pack. Here’s a look at what has happened since the return from summer break.

Round 10: The Mountaineer GNCC

For the first round back from summer break GNCC racers would pay visit to the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Beckley, West Virginia. This is a massive facility owned and operated by the Scouts of America which frequently hosts the National Scout Jamboree and has even hosted the World Scout Jamboree. This property is so big that the GNCC event, which saw over 1,300 riders, only uses about 30 percent of the facility! With luscious green grass and numerous shower/restroom facilities, this is a dream spot for those camping at the track. However, those amenities quickly disappear once you find your way into the woods, because the racecourse is full of rocks, roots, mud and technical terrain.

Leading into this return from summer break, many questions surrounded defending champion Ben Kelley. After winning the first six rounds of the GNCC season, Ben suffered a broken leg at a National Enduro event in May and was sidelined for rounds seven through nine heading into summer break. With a win at Snowshoe prior to summer break, Jordan Ashburn was able to take over the points lead, but many were wondering if Kelley could return after the break to make another championship run. Just days before The Mountaineer event, Ben announced that his leg was only about 60 percent healed he decided to call it a season. Not only would he need more time to let the leg heal, but he also underwent surgery for a nagging shoulder injury as well.