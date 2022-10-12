And we're back! Red Bull Straight Rhythm has been off the radar since 2019, but the "supercross track unwound" returns this weekend, October 15th at 2:30 p.m. Pacific. There's a new track in a new location, but Straight Rhythm's old trick remains: it's two-strokes only.

There's a 250cc class and a 125cc class (the way it ought to be) and now Red Bull has announced the entry list. Says Red Bull's press release: "The seventh running of the event is the third consecutive ultimate two-strokes only challenge and has reignited nostalgic energy in those longing for braap-braap buzz and the mint smell of pre-mix exhaust wafting through the air."

Yup!

The format follows a bracket-form competition with all the riders competing in the Qualifying rounds and the fastest 16 riders from the 250cc class and fastest eight riders from the 125cc class advancing to the main event. Here's The List for this week's List:

250 Class:

Ken Roczen: Kenny won the last time this race took place back in 2019, but that was on Jeremy McGrath's old Honda CR250R. Kenny and the American Honda group have broken up, so we hear Roczen will be on a Pro Circuit prepped YZ250 for this race, but on the entry list his bike brand and model is blank. We'll see. Meanwhile, he's still racing the FIM World Supercross Championship in Wales and Australia on a Honda CRF450R!

It will be weird to see Roczen on a Yamaha. But also, that kind of surprise is what makes this event work.