GNCC
Burr Oak
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Jonathan Johnson
Motocross of Nations
Nations Results
  1. United States
  2. France
  3. Australia
SuperMotocross World Championship Schedule Reveal & Live Presser at 3 ET Today

October 4, 2022 10:25am | by:
Today at 3 p.m. Eastern at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, a press conference involving Feld Entertainment and MX Sports Pro Racing where details of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, as well as the all-new SuperMotocross World Championship, will be announced.

The event, hosted by Daniel Blair and Jason Weigandt, will feature: Kenneth Feld, Carrie Coombs-Russell, Ricky Carmichael, Ryan Villopoto, Jeff Stanton, and current racers Adam Cianciarulo, Cooper Webb, Jason Anderson, Malcolm Stewart, and Christian Craig.

Tune in at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific. Below is a link to watch the live stream.

