The following press release is from the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA):

U.S. Motocross of Nations Team Claims Victory

AMA Congratulates Team USA riders Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton and Justin Cooper, and team manager Roger DeCoster

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — America is once again the motocross capital of the world. Team USA reclaimed the Chamberlain Trophy, which the United States last won in 2011, when riders Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton and Justin Cooper, led by team manager Roger DeCoster, triumphed at the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme’s Motocross of Nations at Red Bud Track ’N’ Trail in Buchanan, Mich., on Sept. 25.

“This Motocross of Nations was a perfect demonstration of the success that comes from having the right people — motivated and talented people — in the right positions, from our team coordinators to the riders themselves to our team manager,” said AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman. “Congratulations to all who contributed to this effort, and particularly Eli, Chase and Justin, who rode exceptionally well and demonstrated the utmost professionalism while representing America.”

Tomac, Sexton and Cooper defeated teams from 31 countries and two FIM Continental Unions en route to the historic win.

Watch the highlights from Sunday below: