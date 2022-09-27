Racer Productions Mourns the Passing of Jack Holbert

The following press release is from Racer Productions:

Racer Productions and the entire off-road racing community extend their condolences to the family of High Point Raceway co-founder, and lifelong friend of the Coombs family, Jack Holbert. Jack passed peacefully at his residence on the early morning of Sunday, September 18th at High Point Raceway near Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. Fittingly, Jack passed on the morning of the “Big Dave” Coombs Vet Homecoming Motocross race, held at High Point Raceway that day.

Back in 1976, Jack and his brother Robert “Carroll” Holbert reached out to Dave Coombs with the hopes of building a motocross track on their family farm. From there they would work together and break ground on High Point Raceway – one of the most prestigious motocross racing facilities in the nation. This year High Point Raceway celebrated its 45th running of the AMA Pro Motocross National – held annually over Fathers’ Day Weekend.

Jack always enjoyed his time at the racetrack, and more than anything took great pride in working the heavy equipment necessary to prep the course. On any Sunday, Jack, Carroll and Dave could be seen running dozers, tractors and water trucks around the racecourse - stopping here and there to smoke a cigar.

Jack was also an avid racer back in his younger days. For years, Jack and his two sons, Dave and Steve, traveled the racing circuits with his brother Carroll and his three sons, Robert, Mike and Tommy. All five boys raced motorcycles and/or ATVs, and it was this love of racing that led the Holbert family to found High Point Raceway with their friend Dave Coombs.