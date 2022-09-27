Results Archive
Watch: Motocross of Nations Video Highlights & Results

September 27, 2022

Watch the highlights from the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations at RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan. Check out the 75th MXoN event video highlights.

Video footage courtesy of MXGP/MXGP-TV.

Read: Motocross of Nations Sunday Recap

Watch: Motocross of Nations Best Post-Race Show Ever

Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)

MXoN

Motocross of Nations - Combined Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)

September 24, 2022
RedBud MX
Buchanan, MI United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest LapBike
1Eli Tomac 35:23.6720.000 Yamaha
2Jago Geerts 35:26.9153.243 Yamaha
3Maxime Renaux 36:22.65858.986 Yamaha
4Jeremy Seewer 36:35.3311:11.659 Yamaha
5Mitchell Evans 36:48.5181:24.846 Honda
6Jorge Prado 36:53.0741:29.402 GasGas
7Antonio Cairoli 36:57.0751:33.403 KTM
8Hunter Lawrence 36:58.1031:34.431 Honda
9Justin Cooper 37:11.8021:48.130 Yamaha
10Kay De Wolf 37:20.1121:56.440 Husqvarna
MXGP Overall Results

MXoN

Motocross of Nations - MXGP

September 24, 2022
RedBud MX
Buchanan, MI United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France3 - 1 Yamaha
2Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States1 - 6 Yamaha
3Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland4 - 5 Yamaha
4Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain6 - 7 GasGas
5Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium2 - 11 Yamaha
6Antonio Cairoli Antonio Cairoli Patti, Sicily Italy Italy7 - 9 KTM
7Maximilian Nagl Maximilian Nagl Germany Germany11 - 16 Husqvarna
8Karlis Sabulis Karlis Sabulis Latvia Latvia20 - 13 Husqvarna
9Mitchell Evans Mitchell Evans Australia Australia5 - 28 Honda
10Dean Wilson Dean Wilson Scotland United Kingdom United Kingdom16 - 20 Husqvarna
Race 2 (MX2 + Open)

MXoN

Motocross of Nations - Combined Race 2 (MX2 + Open)

September 24, 2022
RedBud MX
Buchanan, MI United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest LapBike
1Jett Lawrence 36:19.9200.000 Honda
2Chase Sexton 36:34.16014.240 Honda
3Mattia Guadagnini 36:40.15820.238 GasGas
4Justin Cooper 36:41.97822.058 Yamaha
5Ruben Fernandez 36:45.47525.555 Honda
6Dylan Ferrandis 36:51.36531.445 Yamaha
7Calvin Vlaanderen 37:25.8531:05.933 Yamaha
8Harri Kullas 37:31.3181:11.398 Yamaha
9Marvin Musquin 37:33.4231:13.503 KTM
10Hunter Lawrence 37:37.9731:18.053 Honda
MX2 Overall Results

MXoN

Motocross of Nations - MX2

September 24, 2022
RedBud MX
Buchanan, MI United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States9 - 4 Yamaha
2Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia8 - 10 Honda
3Marvin Musquin Marvin Musquin La Reole France France14 - 9 KTM
4Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium Belgium12 - 14 KTM
5Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany Germany17 - 11 GasGas
6Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands Netherlands10 - 18 Husqvarna
7Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy Italy15 - 15 GasGas
8Hardy Munoz Hardy Munoz Chile Chile27 - 12 Husqvarna
9Albin Gerhardsson Albin Gerhardsson Sweden Sweden26 - 19 Husqvarna
10Emil Weckman Emil Weckman Finland Finland24 - 21 Honda
Race 3 (MXGP + Open)

MXoN

Motocross of Nations - Combined Race 3 (MXGP + Open)

September 24, 2022
RedBud MX
Buchanan, MI United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest LapBike
1Maxime Renaux 35:30.1650.000 Yamaha
2Jett Lawrence 35:34.7654.600 Honda
3Chase Sexton 35:38.4688.303 Honda
4Dylan Ferrandis 35:47.57317.408 Yamaha
5Jeremy Seewer 35:49.67219.507 Yamaha
6Eli Tomac 36:22.71652.551 Yamaha
7Jorge Prado 36:32.4311:02.266 GasGas
8Ruben Fernandez 36:49.0121:18.847 Honda
9Antonio Cairoli 37:01.2091:31.044 KTM
10Dylan Wright 37:10.5571:40.392 Honda
Full Results
Respective class overall winners Justin Cooper (MX2), Maxime Renaux (MXGP), and Jett Lawrence (Open) with David Luongo, CEO of Infront Moto Racing, and former MXoN star Rick Johnson.
Respective class overall winners Justin Cooper (MX2), Maxime Renaux (MXGP), and Jett Lawrence (Open) with David Luongo, CEO of Infront Moto Racing, and former MXoN star Rick Johnson.

Open Overall Results

MXoN

Motocross of Nations - Open

September 24, 2022
RedBud MX
Buchanan, MI United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia1 - 2 Honda
2Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States2 - 3 Honda
3Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France France6 - 4 Yamaha
4Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain Spain5 - 8 Honda
5Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa South Africa7 - 14 Yamaha
6Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy3 - 19 GasGas
7Jeremy Van Horebeek Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium Belgium13 - 12 Beta
8Harri Kullas Harri Kullas Estonia Estonia8 - 17 Yamaha
9Tommy Searle Tommy Searle United Kingdom United Kingdom17 - 15 Honda
10Tom Koch Tom Koch Germany Germany16 - 18 KTM
Overall Results

MXoN

Motocross of Nations - Nations

September 24, 2022
RedBud MX
Buchanan, MI United States
RiderPointsRaceClassBike
1
United States
United States		16
1Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP Yamaha
2Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open Honda
3Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open Honda
4Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 Yamaha
6Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP Yamaha
9Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 Yamaha
2
France
France		23
1Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP Yamaha
3Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP Yamaha
4Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open Yamaha
6Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open Yamaha
9Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 KTM
14Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 KTM
3
Australia
Australia		26
1Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open Honda
2Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open Honda
5Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP Honda
8Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 Honda
10Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 Honda
28Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP Honda
Full Results
The 2022 MXoN overall podium: Team USA (first overall), Team France (second overall), and Team Australia (third overall).
The 2022 MXoN overall podium: Team USA (first overall), Team France (second overall), and Team Australia (third overall).

