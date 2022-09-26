Results Archive
GNCC
Burr Oak
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Jonathan Johnson
Motocross of Nations
Nations Results
  1. United States
  2. France
  3. Australia
Best Post-Race Show Ever: Motocross of Nations

September 26, 2022 11:40pm | by: , &

Team USA has finally ascended the mountain again as Eli Tomac, Justin Cooper, and Chase Sexton brought the Chamberlain Trophy home on Sunday's Motocross of Nations. Hosts Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer review some key moments of the day while the party commences! Hear from several riders about their day including all of Team USA, as well as Dylan Ferrandis, Maxime Renaux, Hunter Lawrence, and Michael Byrne. It's all brought to you courtesy of FXR.

Film by Tom Journet.

About FXR

Designed by racers, for racers. With industry leading fit, finish, & performance - progression is the name of the game with every new piece created. At FXR, they push their brand to the next level to provide you with the best product possible. FXR is Built to Conquer.

