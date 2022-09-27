Racer X: J-Coop you were on the team. You did say it was a little motivation. Okay we knew Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton were going to be easy choices. The 250 thing was up for grabs, and it was motivation for you to prove you were the right choice?

Justin Cooper: Yeah, of course. A lot of doubters I would say. You know, more than half of them were doubting me. It’s kind of frustrating, and it gets in your head a little bit. But you’ve got to push that aside and go out and do the best you can. I think that’s what I’ve done these last three weeks preparing for this race. I’ve been giving it everything I have in practice and just making sure I’m putting myself in race conditions, you know? Just giving it all I can with the people I’m around and I think it showed this weekend.

We heard from you and from Hunter Lawrence, these conditions made it even worse. A bigger disadvantage when you’re on a 250.

Exactly. You know, yesterday we were pretty similar to the 450s, but when the mud came and rain came, it buried the bikes and the 450s get out of that a little bit quicker. It definitely made it harder for the 250 riders but we still all have to deal with the same thing. We’re all in the same races and just had to execute those starts. And just not really make any mistakes, that was the hard part. This track was demanding mentally and physically. I think it all went to plan. I’m pumped.