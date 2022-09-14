A lot can change in twenty years. Back in 1987, the Motocross des Nations left Europe and visited the United States at the famed Unadilla Valley Sports Center. In ’87, Team USA was in the middle of a win streak the world hadn’t seen coming, and there was a still a real struggle over what the new world order looked like. The Americans had home crowd support in ’87, but once the race went back to Europe, it seemed like fans from outside the U.S. just wanted to see anything but an American win. The sudden streak of the Americans, the overall shift of power and stardom from Europe in the early days to the U.S. and supercross in the 1980s was all quite shocking.
Things were much different the next time the event landed in the U.S., at Budds Creek Motocross Park in Maryland in 2007. Team USA was back into a win streak of sorts, having taken the 2005 and 2006 events. Team USA had misfired on the event quite a bit, missing it completely in 2004, for example, and when the team returned in ‘05 and ’06 the riders were treated not as the enemy but as celebrities. Fans flocked to the likes of Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart in the rare chance to see them race in Europe, to the point where Team USA had to start hiring bodyguards and security just to get through the pits. When the race came to Budds Creek, the fans came with it. The place was absolutely packed, both with Americans back on a high after the 2005 and 2006 victories, and Europeans who wanted a U.S. vacation (Budds Creek is only thirty minutes outside of Washington, D.C., so it’s a good place to take a trip).
In addition, the September 2007 date marked the highest point of the sport’s health before the U.S. economy began to teeter. In 2007, you never heard anyone say budget. Things just kept growing bigger and better with each step. It was a real high-water mark for racing and much else.
The Team USA squad was expected to be similarly impressive. Carmichael, Stewart, and Ryan Villopoto promised to make an all-time lineup, and the race was even bigger because Carmichael announced it would be his last ever before going into retirement, just like Stefan Everts had done in grand fashion the previous year.
Then Stewart twisted his knee at the Washougal National, ending his season (Carmichael had missed the ’06 event with a shoulder injury, so the world never got to see a Carmichael/Stewart Team USA pairing). In Stewart’s place came his Kawasaki teammate Tm Ferry, who was on the 2003 squad, but injured his thumb and never had chance to help the team. Things would be much different this time.
We could give the blow-by-blow account of the 2007 event, but the details only cloud the big picture: Team USA dominated. The 2005 and 2006 wins were in doubt at some point, but it was obvious from Saturday’s qualifying races that racing on home soil in 2007 would change things completely. Villopoto, Ferry, and Carmichael each won their heats that day, and Sunday’s main race would be similar.
Perhaps the only surprise, then, was the rider that did the most dominating. It wasn’t Carmichael in his swan song, or Ferry on his 450, but actually the young Villopoto, on his Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250F. Villopoto was simply sensational on this day, winning the first and second motos outright against the 450s, the first time anyone had ever done that on the small bike. In the second moto, he pulled a huge lead on the very first lap! Up until this point, Villopoto was just the next big rider to come through America’s Lites class ranks. After this day, it was clear he was something even more special than that—he wasn’t just the hottest property at the time; he was going to be one of the greatest ever. And to think, this was merely his second season as a professional.
Carmichael wasn’t quite at his peak on this day; he hadn’t raced in a bit after slinking into partial retirement after the second half of the AMA Motocross season. It would turn out that he was dealing with an illness that weekend, and then he fell in the first turn of the first moto. He gamely pulled through from nearly last to take third in moto one (behind Villopoto and the always-game Chad Reed, of Australia). Forever, bench racers will wonder what would have happened if Carmichael and Villopoto had gotten off the gate together in that moto.
In the second moto, Villopoto disappeared again, with Belgium’s Ken De Dycker and Brit Tommy Searle second and third. Ferry was also down early but rallied back to a strong fourth. By then, victory was nearly a foregone conclusion, but Carmichael and Ferry fittingly ended it with a 1-2 sweep in moto three. Carmichael, while not 100 percent physically, ended his career with a des Nations moto win and the MX1 class victory. It wasn’t quite a match for Everts’ double moto wins in 2006, but then again it didn’t really matter because Team USA won the event by a huge margin, and that’s about as good an ending as you’ll get.
The Budds Creek event was so popular that America wouldn’t have to wait twenty years to see the des Nations in person again. The 2010 event was scheduled for Thunder Valley outside of Denver, Colorado. When the event comes to RedBud again for 2022, it will mark the fifth time the event has landed in America. That ’07 Budds Creek edition, though, has its own special place, both in the pent-up demand for American races and racers, and the unstoppable performance of a young legend.
Motocross of Nations - NationsSeptember 23, 2007
|Rider
|Points
|Race
|Class
|Bike
|1
United States
|8
|Ryan Villopoto
|1
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Kawasaki
|Ryan Villopoto
|1
|Race 1 (MX1 + MX2)
|MX2
|Kawasaki
|Ricky Carmichael
|1
|Race 3 (MX1 + Open)
|MX1
|Suzuki
|Tim Ferry
|2
|Race 3 (MX1 + Open)
|Open
|Kawasaki
|Ricky Carmichael
|3
|Race 1 (MX1 + MX2)
|MX1
|Suzuki
|Tim Ferry
|4
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|Kawasaki
|2
France
|34
|Sebastien Pourcel
|4
|Race 1 (MX1 + MX2)
|MX1
|Kawasaki
|Pierre Renet
|5
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|Honda
|Nicolas Aubin
|6
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Yamaha
|Sebastien Pourcel
|9
|Race 3 (MX1 + Open)
|MX1
|Kawasaki
|Nicolas Aubin
|10
|Race 1 (MX1 + MX2)
|MX2
|Yamaha
|Pierre Renet
|14
|Race 3 (MX1 + Open)
|Open
|Honda
|3
Belgium
|35
|Ken De Dycker
|2
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|Honda
|Steve Ramon
|4
|Race 3 (MX1 + Open)
|MX1
|Suzuki
|Steve Ramon
|8
|Race 1 (MX1 + MX2)
|MX1
|Suzuki
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|10
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|KTM
|Ken De Dycker
|11
|Race 3 (MX1 + Open)
|Open
|Honda
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|34
|Race 1 (MX1 + MX2)
|MX2
|KTM