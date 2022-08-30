You guys practice together during the week and then race together on the weekends. You’re with each other all the time. Who’s faster in practice at home?

It depends on the day. We swap the faster lead, or whatever. It’s honestly swapping… We don’t get too many easy motos.

What do you think battling for second with Jo here? What’s your mindset going into the finale?

Just same as it has been. Go in and try to win. That’s all it has been. We’ve had a bit of unfortunate luck this season. It is what it is. Second or third, it’s not first. So, regardless, I’m just going there to try and win. Get an overall. It will be what it will be. We came with goals to win, and it’s looking like it’s pretty slim now. So, we just go and try and get an overall win, and just do me.

Do you have a championship bonus if you get second, by chance?

Yeah, for sure. I’m still young. There’s so much more that’s ahead of us. That’s not my motivation. If it was, then I wouldn’t be where I am today.

Obviously, you came so close to getting the overall. You weren't able to get one so far. I guess if you didn’t get a win at this finale, how would you look at your season? Would you see it as building off of what you did the previous year? Where would you rank your season?

For sure. There’s only been I think two rounds that I’ve been off the podium. Something like that. Maybe the result ends up being third, or maybe it ends up being second. Regardless, we were definitely a lot better than last year. We’ve had some unfortunate things. Unadilla, Red Bud, bike stuff, and just other crap in general, honestly. It is what it is. Just all building towards next year.

Aaron Plessinger | 3rd Overall in the 450 Class

Aaron, third overall for the day, tell us how it went?

Aaron Plessinger: It was a pretty good day. Practice went really good for me. I consider top ten really good. Got off to a pretty good start the first one. I kind of dropped back there for a little bit, and then I was catching Christian [Craig] and had a little tip-over. After that, I kind of clicked it to another level. I caught Christian and Dunge [Ryan Dungey], and Kenny [Roczen] ended up going down. So, I was really, really happy with the way I was riding the first moto, but I think I kind of over-did it the first moto. Going into the second moto, I was a little smoked. I knew it was going to be tough, but I got a really good start again. Then kind of just sat behind Dunge and Kenny there for a long time, which felt like a long time to me. I kind of saw them getting a little beat down. So, I just kind of jumped on the opportunity. I had some good lines to where they didn’t know how close I got to them. So, it was really good. Then Jason [Anderson] got me at the end, but I’ll take a 3-4 all day. [Note: Official results have Plessinger 3-3 on the day after Jason Anderson was docked one position for gaining an off-track advantage.]

What is it about this place? You’re just one state over. Is it you just like this place?

Yeah, I think I really gel with this place. I’ve been coming here for years. I think my first year here was 2006 for the GNCC and this place looked totally different. Where we’re sitting was all trees. It was crazy just to watch it change over the years. I just like this place. I just gel with this place a lot. It’s close to home. A lot of fans come. A lot of family comes. I think it just fires me up. I like the dirt here. I always have. It gets really, really rough, really rutted.