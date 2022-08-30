Entering the 11th round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Jett Lawrence sat without a moto win in at least six motos. The seventh round Spring Creek National was the last time Lawrence stood atop a moto podium, although he claimed the overall the following weekend in Washougal, Washington, with 2-2 moto finishes. Despite the “slump,” the 19-year-old still had the opportunity to clinch his second consecutive 250 Class title one round early if several different factors went his way.

Jettson came out and won the first moto of the day, ending his win-less streak before finishing third in moto two. The Australian did not clinch the title with one round to go as Jo Shimoda and his brother Hunter are both mathematically alive in the title fight with two motos and 50 total points to go, but the #1 did claim his class-leading eighth overall win of the summer.

Following the final moto of the day, Jett Lawrence joined the media in the post-race press conference to talk about his day and preview the finale set for Saturday at Fox Raceway at Pala.

Jett, how was your day?

Jett Lawrence: It was, I feel like, a pretty mellow day. Just trying to click in some laps, get good times in qualifying and ended up going P2. I was surprised. I thought the second qualifier was going to be faster, but it wasn’t as much faster. First moto, I had a decent start but was able to make my way to the front. Had a good flow there. Then the second one, I had a really good jump but then I got to the deeper, ripped stuff and the boys ended up going past me. I don't know if I might have missed a shift or something. We’re going to look at the data for that. The first few laps, I kind of struggled to get a flow. I actually went back a few positions, so it was not ideal. But we were able to make our way through and I got third. The boys were too far gone, so I just kind of settled in for there.

Talk about the track a little bit. Compared to years past, it looked like it kind of got hard-pack in some spots, and the ruts were real hooky. Talk about the track a little bit compared to years past.

From last year, I can kind of say it was definitely a lot rougher than last year. I feel like it was a little dry to start off with, and I feel like definitely today it was a lot gnarlier than the Ironman’s I’ve previously raced at. So, in the first moto the ruts still had some good moisture in it, and they all had hooks in it, so it was very much a pain in the butt. Then the second moto, it was funny. A few spots actually blew out and went to kind of crumbly. So, definitely different. Had some definitely harder, slick spots in a few spots. It was tricky, but it was good.