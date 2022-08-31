Again, like Budds Creek I thought both riders could hang their heads on something that went well for them at Ironman. Tomac led the first moto for a long time before Sexton sucked him up and made the pass late. In 98 percent of these situations, it’s over for the rider who got passed. It’s just too hard to pick up your pace and match a guy that has been going faster than you. You’re tired, you’re in your pace, and that’s it- the race is over. But oh no, not for Tomac! He put it into berserker mode and got Sexton back two laps later and then stretched out a lead! That, ladies and gentlemen, is hard to do. It was a great moto for Tomac and it gave him a four-point cushion in the championship.

In the second moto the tables were turned again with Sexton taking the lead early, Tomac doing the stalking and using some lapped traffic to get the lead from 5.5 to 1.1, but that was it, he couldn’t get any closer. He made a mistake near the end and that was all she wrote. Both of these athletes have been so impressive this summer, it’s a shame they can’t maybe both win the title? Can we look into this?

Aaron Plessinger loves Ironman MX. He’s got four podiums in six starts there (both classes), with two of those four podiums being overall wins. Yes, a fan just wandering into our sport might think AP is from Texas or perhaps somewhere in the deep, deep south, but oh no, he’s from Ohio and it’s not far from Indiana and he probably raced a lot of tracks with similar soil to Ironman. He was very impressive again this weekend going 3-3 for his second podium of the year outdoors and third overall in the 450 class. As I’ve been saying, it’s been a very up and down season for the KTM rider, but we all knew he’d be awesome at Ironman and he was. Afterward, I heard he really enjoyed the podium celebration. Aaron Plessinger is a treat, indeed.