Twisted Tea backs our coverage of the Best Post-Race Show Ever from the 2022 Unadilla National. Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton provided the fireworks again as they battled it out for the win but this time Sexton had Tomac's number in both motos. The 250 class saw the second career overall for Jo Shimoda as he put 1-3 scores together to land atop the box. Host Jason Weigandt is joined by Marshal Weltin as they dissect the Unadilla track and the racing on the day.

Film by Nick Girgenti.

About Twisted Tea

Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5 percent kick of alcohol. Ask for it wherever you buy beer! Visit www.twistedtea.com.

*Must be 21 or older.