Dean Wilson | 19-13 for 15th overall

“On paper, it wasn't very good but it was a long time off. I think it was five months off total, so it's great to be back. I really struggled with the track, it was so choppy and I feel like I'm not quite in shape where I should be yet. I got arm-pump really bad in the first moto so I told myself to just get through it and the second race was a little bit better. I think I'm going to get better every moto, it's just tough coming back, especially when all these guys have been racing and they're in the flow. By the end of the summer, hopefully I’ll be where I should be.”

Marshal Weltin | 38-15 for 18th overall

"Right from the start, I struggled in qualifying. That break, I just came back to racing and felt just a little off with my riding. I rebounded in the motos. I put myself in a decent position in Moto 1, I was around 12th at the start, but got shuffled back, I was around 15th or 16th then had some unfortunate trouble and couldn't finish. We had the far outside gate pick for Moto 2, so it was tough to get a start. But I came from last to charge back to 15th. With everyone coming back this weekend I feel that's a respectable finish. Now I'm going to put the work boots on and grind this week back in California."

250 Class

Jo Shimoda | 1-3 for 1st overall

“In the first moto I had a good start and passed a couple of riders ahead quickly before putting in some sprint laps to get away. Once I established a gap I focused on maintaining my pace and controlling the race from the front. In the second moto, I got an okay start before a small tip over cost me a few positions. I had to make a comeback through the field to get to the podium but, I feel both motos were good for me. It feels great to back up my first overall motocross win from earlier in the season with another one here at Unadilla.”

Justin Cooper | 5-1 for 2nd overall

“It was a good day overall, I just had the one mishap in the first moto while leading, and that kind of threw away my chances to win the overall. The bike was pretty messed up from that, so I just tried to salvage what I could in the first moto. Then in the second moto, I got the holeshot and was able to manage the race. It was a good day overall. I’m just bummed about the little crash I had that cost me the overall. I’m feeling good though and looking forward to Budds Creek next weekend.”

Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 team manager Jensen Hendler:

“We had a good start to the day in qualifying and had all three guys in the top 10 to give us some good gate picks for the first moto. After the Moto 1 start, Justin pulled the holeshot and was riding well. Unfortunately, he had a crash early, which twisted up his handlebars pretty bad, but he ended up with a pretty good result in fifth. In the second moto, he ripped an awesome holeshot and I think at one point he had a 15-second lead on second place. It was a great ride, and we couldn’t be happier to see him back up front.

“Nick ended up fourth in that first moto for his career-best result, which we’re extremely happy with. In the second moto, he had an okay start but made some passes early and found himself in the top five on the first lap. He was maybe a little bit spent from that first moto and ended up ninth for seventh overall. That's amazing and we're happy with that.

“Nate got hung up with another rider off the gate in that first moto and didn't fare so well. He had to fight his way back to 10th place, which was solid because he was buried after the first lap. He had a much better second moto and was ninth overall. These are tracks that these rookie guys haven't ridden before, so to see them do well, we are very happy with that. We are happy with all the guys and how they rode. We'll just keep building and keep fighting for wins.”

Hunter Lawrence | 2-5 for 3rd overall

“It was an okay day. The first moto wasn’t too bad; we had an average start and then fought back to second, which was really good. In the second moto we were in a great position—we had the overall—and then ran into some issues mechanically, which funnily enough resolved themselves. We were able to finish the race, thankfully, and salvage what we could. I’m not happy by any means, but we’ll take it.”