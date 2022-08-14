Results Archive
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
MXGP of
Sweden
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Motocross
Unadilla
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
MXGP of
Finland
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Maxime Renaux
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Jago Geerts
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Australian MX
Coolum
Sat Aug 20
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 20
MXGP of
Charente Martime
Sun Aug 21
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 27
Weege Show: Unadilla, Troll Train, & MX Mess Ups

August 14, 2022 10:05am | by:
First, a quick review of the Parts Unlimited Unadilla National, then an interview with Alex "Troll Train" Martin, then Jason Weigandt walks and talks on the messes of 2022, including the streaming problems with MAVTV Plus, timing and scoring issues at too many races, and the developing story about the attempt to "claim" Haiden Deegan's bike at Loretta Lynn's (which is completely legal under AMA rules). Of course there will be accusations that Weigandt is just covering for his bosses, but negative is negative and you have to call it as you see it. All presented by DID Chains and DID rims, the choice of champions since 1933! What drives you?

