Weege Show: Unadilla, Troll Train, & MX Mess Ups

First, a quick review of the Parts Unlimited Unadilla National, then an interview with Alex "Troll Train" Martin, then Jason Weigandt walks and talks on the messes of 2022, including the streaming problems with MAVTV Plus, timing and scoring issues at too many races, and the developing story about the attempt to "claim" Haiden Deegan's bike at Loretta Lynn's (which is completely legal under AMA rules). Of course there will be accusations that Weigandt is just covering for his bosses, but negative is negative and you have to call it as you see it. All presented by DID Chains and DID rims, the choice of champions since 1933! What drives you?