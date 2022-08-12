Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits at Unadilla, round nine of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. He chats with his weekend television cohost Jeff Emig, the legendary Bevo Forti tells stories of Unadilla past, and then gets updates from Aaron Plessinger and the returning Dylan Ferrandis. All brought to you by the new Honda CRF450R for 2023. Available in three versions, all boasting improved handling and a revised power curve. See your Honda dealer!