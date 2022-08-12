Results Archive
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
250 Group A Qualifying 1
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Finland
Articles
MXGP Qualifying
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Brian Bogers
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Qualifying
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Sun Aug 14
Articles
Australian MX
Coolum
Sat Aug 20
Articles
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 20
Articles
MXGP of
Charente Martime
Sun Aug 21
Articles
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 27
Articles
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Unadilla with Ferrandis, AP and Emig

August 12, 2022 11:55pm | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits at Unadilla, round nine of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. He chats with his weekend television cohost Jeff Emig, the legendary Bevo Forti tells stories of Unadilla past, and then gets updates from Aaron Plessinger and the returning Dylan Ferrandis. All brought to you by the new Honda CRF450R for 2023. Available in three versions, all boasting improved handling and a revised power curve. See your Honda dealer!

Read Now
