FLY Racing Releases 2023 Lineup of Motocross Gear & Protective Wear

August 12, 2022 1:10pm | by:

FLY Racing has taken another step forward in performance and styling. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet, the 2023 line offers all-new products like the Revel Lite Roost Guard but also made subtle improvements to products you have come to know and love. The perfect combination of innovation, durability, and performance may not exist, but FLY Racing will continue to seek it. Our motto is, fearless pursuit, and FLY Racing’s 2023 line lives up to that approach.

Helmets

FLY Racing’s history is steeped in the development and performance of helmets. With the revolutionary Formula helmet family leading the way, technology has been taken to the next level. The Formula’s Adaptive Impact System (AIS) whose high-performance ecosystem of structural designs and energy mitigating materials — including RHEON, a leading edge viscoelastic material — is fine-tuned to greatly improve impact management over traditional helmets. Coupled with one of the best selling helmets in history, the Kinetic, FLY Racing’s helmet lineup is unmatched throughout the powersports landscape. When it’s time to make your next helmet selection, use your head and choose FLY Racing.

Formula Carbon

Formula CC

Formula CP

Kinetic

Trekker

Goggles

The future is clear when seen through the lens of a FLY Racing goggle. Featuring the Zone Pro, Zone, and Focus models, every performance need is met for both youth and adult sizes. Multiple colors of frames, straps, with interchangeable lenses allow you to customize your look. Whether you’re racing supercross against the world’s best or just riding with your buddies, FLY Racing has the perfect goggle for every level.

Zone Pro Goggles

Zone Goggles

Focus Goggles

Racewear

Evo Racewear

The future is clear when seen through the lens of a FLY Racing goggle. Featuring the Zone Pro, Zone, and Focus models, every performance need is met for both youth and adult sizes. Multiple colors of frames, straps, with interchangeable lenses allow you to customize your look. Whether you're racing supercross against the world's best or just riding with your buddies, FLY Racing has the perfect goggle for every level.

Lite Racewear

Lightweight, high-performance gear is synonymous with the Lite line of racewear. The Lite line is a look to the future, changing the game when it comes to performance expectation. With the BOA system strategically located on the front of the pant, the closure system has never been more functional. The Lite pant features a four-way stretch material, making it one of the lightest performance pants ever created. Never before has a motocross line been so devoted to pure performance

Women's Lite Racewear

Women who want true performance finally have a line that delivers. Women’s Lite is purpose built with stretch performance in the pant and mesh paneling in the jersey. The days of compromising fit are over, there is simply no reason to settle for anything less than the perfect choice for women.

Kinetic Racewear

The Kinetic line has always been leaned on as the workhorse for FLY Racing. Asked to do virtually everything, the standard Kinetic line has won supercross races while the vented Kinetic Mesh version has won brutally hot outdoor nationals. From moto to off-road, the Kinetic pant can answer every ask. With 900D materials used throughout, the Kinetic pant is built to last. The list of features leaves no doubt that this pant is also performance minded. Simply put, the Kinetic pant is unmatched in the mid-level price point.

Kinetic Mesh Racewear

Summer is hot but that doesn’t mean you have to be. Stay cool with the superior breathability of Kinetic Mesh Racewear. The dual-mesh construction allows massive airflow while filtering out dirt. Used by our professional motocross racers and off-road warriors, too, Kinetic Mesh is the first choice in ventilated racewear. With the tried-and-true Kinetic cut, Kinetic Mesh is the cool younger brother to the original.

F-16 Riding Gear

The F-16 line is a simple yet classy look built with a material construction that’s lightweight and ready for fun. The F-16 line is entry level on price but outperforms every step of the way.

Women's F-16 Riding Gear

FLY Racing is the leader in women’s apparel and F-16 is a big part of that. No matter the budget or the ask, FLY Racing has a purpose built line for every need. The Women’s F-16 line is a top choice for women that want to ride and for good reason.

Gloves

With options ranging from lightweight and minimalist to padded style with a comfortable secure fit, FLY Racing’s glove range is the widest in the market. Warm weather, cold weather, racing indoors or out, there is always a glove with your needs in mind.

Offroad

Patrol

FLY Racing’s Patrol has been the off-road staple of the line for over a decade. While the ride can be unpredictable, the versatility of your gear shouldn’t be. Whether winding through single track trails or grabbing a gear across the open desert, Patrol will keep you comfortable and overdeliver on performance. Wherever your ride may roam, Patrol is ready for the challenge

Boots

Boots are a vital piece in every gear bag. Whether racing at the highest levels or on a weekend trail ride, you demand coverage and protection that keeps you in control. Step into fit, style and comfort with FLY Racing boots.

Protection

FLY Racing has always strived to help protect riders, regardless of where and how they ride. With an ever-growing range, riders of every age can ride confidently knowing they are wearing the best protection available. From extra-large sizes down to pee-wee’s, FLY Racing has the perfect fit to keep the whole family protected.

Youth

FLY Racing’s Youth line is growing as fast as the riders that wear it. There is no compromise when it comes to our Youth line. It’s built with the same innovation that we apply to every product in the FLY line-up. Whether it’s your first time riding or if vying for an amateur national championship, FLY Racing has you dialed

Visit FLY Racing to learn more about their 2023 line and much more products they have available.

