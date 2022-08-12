FLY Racing Releases 2023 Lineup of Motocross Gear & Protective Wear

FLY Racing has taken another step forward in performance and styling. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet, the 2023 line offers all-new products like the Revel Lite Roost Guard but also made subtle improvements to products you have come to know and love. The perfect combination of innovation, durability, and performance may not exist, but FLY Racing will continue to seek it. Our motto is, fearless pursuit, and FLY Racing’s 2023 line lives up to that approach.

SHOP FLY RACING 2023 GEAR

Helmets

FLY Racing’s history is steeped in the development and performance of helmets. With the revolutionary Formula helmet family leading the way, technology has been taken to the next level. The Formula’s Adaptive Impact System (AIS) whose high-performance ecosystem of structural designs and energy mitigating materials — including RHEON, a leading edge viscoelastic material — is fine-tuned to greatly improve impact management over traditional helmets. Coupled with one of the best selling helmets in history, the Kinetic, FLY Racing’s helmet lineup is unmatched throughout the powersports landscape. When it’s time to make your next helmet selection, use your head and choose FLY Racing.

Formula Carbon