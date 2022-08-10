It was a weird and wild week at this year's Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. Jason Weigandt announced all week from Tuesday morning through Sunday afternoon. From Caden Braswell’s breakthrough to Cole Martinez’s shocking Open Pro Sport Win, to rough weeks for favorites Ryder DiFrancesco and Chance Hymas, and Haiden Deegan’s next step to turning pro, there’s a lot to remember and sort. Weigandt breaks it down into a 30-minute digestible format so you can understand who was fast. Did extending the motos to 25 minutes instead of 20 really change the game? Was the track different after last year’s flood? Is Deegan ready? Is Daxton Bennick back? Is Braswell underrated? Was Ryder D actually better than the results show? Here are some answers to the big questions.

