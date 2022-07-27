With the 41st edition of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch approaching, we will spend the next few weeks running through some of the names you might not know raced Loretta Lynn’s. Of the thousands of people who have raced at the Ranch, not everyone has gone on to race at the professional level. But several are industry members, the parents/siblings of current pro racers, and people who became well-known outside of the motocross industry. So, in this year’s countdown we are going to highlight some names that make you say, “Wait, they raced at Loretta’s?!”
While going through the names of all of the riders who have ever raced Loretta’s, we noticed a lot of people with the last name of Hampshire, all from the same town in Florida. Knowing that could not just be a coincidence we checked in with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider RJ Hampshire to clarify just how many of his relatives have actually raced at the ranch.
As it turns out RJ’s father Richard (Ricky) and his aunt Laurie Ann, raced at the ranch in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Richard’s best finish was in 1998 with a fourth overall in the 25+ class. Laurie Ann’s best was a fifth overall in the Women’s class in 1989. Laurie Ann must have set the president in the Hampshire family that motocross is not just for boys as both of her nieces (RJ’s sisters) also raced at the ranch. Sara Hampshire got 14th overall in the Girls 12-15 class in 2003.
Before RJ came onto the scene his sister Marisa Hampshire was already making a name for herself. In fact, she qualified for the 51cc Stock class two years before RJ was even born. Not only did she qualify against the boys, but she took sixth overall beating some future superstars. Some riders who finished behind Marisa who you might recognize are Mike Alessi, Justin “Pooh” Sipes, Jeff Alessi, and Davi Millsaps. She was also the second finishing Yamaha PW, while other riders, like Jason Lawrence, were on Lem, KTM, and Cobra.
With a resume like that Marisa could have retired after her first year at Loretta’s with more clout than most will ever accomplish. But in fact, with the addition of the Girls 12-15 class, she was able to find much more success finishing second in both 2001 and 2002 before finally earning the championship in 2003. She also placed fourth overall in the Women’s 105cc & up class in 2003. Although she came back in the Women’s class four more times, fourth overall was her best finish on the big bikes.
Titles at Loretta’s are hard to come by, and it took RJ until his last year, 2014 to get two titles in Open Pro Sport and 250 A. With the Lawrence brother’s dominating 250 Pro Motocross this year, everyone likes to talk about “fast brothers.” But with three championships between the two of them, RJ and Marisa Hampshire may just be the fastest brother/sister duo we have seen.
Check out the Hampshire family’s results from the Loretta Lynn’s Ranch below:
Laurie Ann Hampshire’s (RJ Hampshire’s Aunt) Results
Richard Hampshire’s (RJ Hampshire’s dad) Results
Sarah Hampshire’s Results (RJ Hampshire’s sister) results
Marisa Hampshire’s (RJ Hampshire’s sister) results
RJ Hampshire’s results
Images by Ken Hill