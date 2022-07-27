Before RJ came onto the scene his sister Marisa Hampshire was already making a name for herself. In fact, she qualified for the 51cc Stock class two years before RJ was even born. Not only did she qualify against the boys, but she took sixth overall beating some future superstars. Some riders who finished behind Marisa who you might recognize are Mike Alessi, Justin “Pooh” Sipes, Jeff Alessi, and Davi Millsaps. She was also the second finishing Yamaha PW, while other riders, like Jason Lawrence, were on Lem, KTM, and Cobra.

With a resume like that Marisa could have retired after her first year at Loretta’s with more clout than most will ever accomplish. But in fact, with the addition of the Girls 12-15 class, she was able to find much more success finishing second in both 2001 and 2002 before finally earning the championship in 2003. She also placed fourth overall in the Women’s 105cc & up class in 2003. Although she came back in the Women’s class four more times, fourth overall was her best finish on the big bikes.

Titles at Loretta’s are hard to come by, and it took RJ until his last year, 2014 to get two titles in Open Pro Sport and 250 A. With the Lawrence brother’s dominating 250 Pro Motocross this year, everyone likes to talk about “fast brothers.” But with three championships between the two of them, RJ and Marisa Hampshire may just be the fastest brother/sister duo we have seen.

Check out the Hampshire family’s results from the Loretta Lynn’s Ranch below:

Images by Ken Hill