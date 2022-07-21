Now in his sixth year of racing the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Cris Prebula has figured out how to start making things come together at the races.

The old saying, you don’t know what you don’t know, applies to many things, but it especially rings true in motocross. No matter what level you’ve achieved, there’s more to learn, and even just breaking into the pro ranks requires a tremendous amount of knowledge. This is something privateer Cris Prebula has figured out, and now, in his sixth year of racing the nationals, it’s really starting to show. The Michigan native has ramped up his program this year and not surprisingly, he scored his best-ever moto finish, a fourteenth, at Spring Creek in the 250 Class. We caught up with him to learn more about how things have been coming together for him.

Racer X: Cris what’s up? You’re fresh off your best moto finish ever, a 14th in the second moto at Spring Creek. How’s that feel?

Chris Prebula: Super sick! I thought I was going for 16th, then 15th maybe, then a lot of guys started going down and that helped out a bunch. [Laughs] But it was super sick just running up front with those guys. If I had more time I could have gotten more.

Was there anything different about the day for you? Were you feeling especially good?

Not really. I don’t like the track too much. Last year I didn’t do very well there, but this is the first year I went and it hasn’t rained. It was a lot different. We’ve been running a good routine lately though, and that helped.