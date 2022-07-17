The second half of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship officially began on Saturday at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota. Through the first six rounds of the 450 class season, Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac have found two very different ways to end up just one point apart from each other.

Tomac entered this seventh round on the heels of five straight moto wins and three straight overall victories but had started the year with 4-3-2 overall finishes which put him slightly on the back foot. Chase Sexton won the opener and has since landed on every single moto podium except a fourth-place finish in 450 Moto 1 at Thunder Valley. After all of that Sexton still had the red plate by just one point coming into Spring Creek.

It was clear though that Sexton needed to slow the Tomac train down given the recent hot streak from the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider. A blistering time in qualifying was enough to put the Honda HRC man on pole, but he still needed to back it up in the motos.

As the metal pounded the dirt in 450 Moto 1 at Spring Creek, Eli Tomac rocketed out to the holeshot and early lead. Sexton was into second by the second lap of the race and the straight up race we’d been waiting for all year was really on. Tomac looked like he might edge away early, but Sexton began to find some great lines and closed in on Tomac.

Just past the halfway point of the moto, Sexton shot into the race lead and actually began to put some distance between himself and Tomac. It was all going Sexton’s way until about five minutes were left in the moto and Sexton just washed the front end out of a rut on the tricky off camber corner before Mt. Martin. The resulting endo and pummeling from his own bike was certainly alarming, but he was quickly to his feet and on the bike again. Tomac had remained close enough though to go by when Sexton fell and eventually cruised to the first moto victory which provisionally put him into the championship lead.