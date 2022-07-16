Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota, for the seventh round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's racing, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
You almost couldn’t ask for better conditions for today’s Spring Creek National as highs look to end up in the low-80s and the track also received a nice soaking of rain from some thunderstorms yesterday. As such, the track figures to be in great shape to create one heck of a good day at the races.
We’re officially into the second half of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship season as Spring Creek starts a stretch of the final six races of the year. In the 450 class, Chase Sexton still holds the points lead but it has been cut down to just a single point over Eli Tomac who has now won three straight overalls on the heels of five straight moto victories. Sexton needs to slow the momentum Tomac has rolling, and a moto win could end up being critical this weekend.
Currently, the series is in a stretch of tracks that seem to favor Tomac as the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider has fared well at all four of these middle rounds of the championship before. But Spring Creek is also a track where riders like Ken Roczen and Ryan Dungey have had some of the most memorable rides of their careers. Tomac has been close to untouchable in the last few weeks, but this might be one spot where he’ll have a few more challengers.
As for the 250-class championship, the red plate changed hands again last weekend at Southwick as Hunter Lawrence was only able to keep the championship lead for one round. Bad starts and crashes severely hampered the elder Lawrence brother, and the defending champion Jett Lawrence has reassumed the championship lead after a domination 1-1 performance at The Wick.
Just like Jett after his DNF in Moto 1 at RedBud, the focus this weekend is on how Hunter Lawrence will rebound following his worst round of the season. He went from seven points up to 15 points down in the blink of an eye and today could be pivotal for him to land back on the top step of the podium.
Racing will begin at 1 p.m. Central Standard Time and the 250 class will go first today as opposed to the 450 class running first the last two weekends. View the full broadcast schedule below to see how to watch today’s action.
- Motocross
- QualifyingLiveJuly 16 - 11:00 AM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 16 - 2:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 16 - 2:20 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 16 - 3:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 16 - 3:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 16 - 4:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 16 - 4:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 16 - 5:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 16 - 5:00 PM