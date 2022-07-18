lucas oil ama pro motocross championship
Round 7 (of 12) — Spring Creek MX Park — Millville, Minnesota
250 Class
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka Japan
|3 - 2
|Kawasaki KX250F
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|2 - 5
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
|6 - 3
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL United States
|5 - 4
|Husqvarna FC 250
|6
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA United States
|4 - 6
|KTM 250 SX-F
|7
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA United States
|8 - 7
|Kawasaki KX250F
|8
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA United States
|13 - 8
|Kawasaki KX250F
|9
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT United States
|12 - 9
|GasGas MC 250F
|10
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA United States
|16 - 10
|Suzuki RM-Z250
450 Class
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|2 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM United States
|3 - 4
|KAW KX450SR
|4
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA United States
|5 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN United States
|4 - 6
|KTM 450 SX-F
|6
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY United States
|6 - 5
|GasGas MC 450F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH United States
|7 - 7
|KTM 450 SX-F
|8
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO United States
|9 - 10
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC United States
|10 - 11
|Husqvarna FC 450
|10
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ United States
|13 - 13
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Championship Standings
250 Class
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|311
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|284
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|266
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|232
|5
|
Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|180
|6
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|178
|7
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|169
|8
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|169
|9
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|166
|10
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|162
450 Class
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|317
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|312
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|245
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|236
|5
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|220
|6
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|218
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|190
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|177
|9
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|139
|10
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|138
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Round 13 (of 20) — Loket — Loket, Czech Republic
MXGP
MXGP
MXGP of Czech Republic - MXGPJuly 17, 2022
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|1 - 2
|Yamaha
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|3 - 1
|Yamaha
|3
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|2 - 3
|Honda
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|4 - 4
|Yamaha
|5
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|5 - 5
|GasGas
|6
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|7 - 6
|Yamaha
|7
|Mitchell Evans
|Australia
|6 - 7
|Honda
|8
|Brian Bogers
|Netherlands
|10 - 8
|Husqvarna
|9
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|8 - 11
|GasGas
|10
|Valentin Guillod
|Switzerland
|13 - 9
|Yamaha
MX2
MXGP
MXGP of Czech Republic - MX2July 17, 2022
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|3 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Thibault Benistant
|France
|1 - 4
|Yamaha
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|Germany
|2 - 3
|GasGas
|4
|Kevin Horgmo
|Norway
|4 - 5
|Kawasaki
|5
|Tom Vialle
|France
|10 - 2
|KTM
|6
|Kay De Wolf
|Netherlands
|6 - 7
|Husqvarna
|7
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|8 - 8
|Kawasaki
|8
|Liam Everts
|Belgium
|7 - 9
|KTM
|9
|Stephen Rubini
|France
|5 - 12
|Honda
|10
|Andrea Adamo
|Italy
|9 - 10
|GasGas
Championship Standings
MXGP
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|577
|2
|Jeremy Seewer
|452
|3
|Jorge Prado
|442
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|410
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|399
|6
|Ruben Fernandez
|342
|7
|Brian Bogers
|287
|8
|Pauls Jonass
|287
|9
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|268
|10
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|239
MX2
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|543
|2
|Tom Vialle
|535
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|437
|4
|Kevin Horgmo
|390
|5
|Mikkel Haarup
|358
|6
|Thibault Benistant
|347
|7
|Andrea Adamo
|337
|8
|Stephen Rubini
|302
|9
|Kay De Wolf
|273
|10
|Isak Gifting
|255
Canadian triple crown Championship
Round 6 (of 9) of MX Tour — Sand Del Lee — Ottawa, Canada
250 Pro
450 Pro
Championship Standings
250 Pro
450 Pro
PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK
Round 8 (of 17) — Port Royal Half-Mile — Port Royal Speedway — Port Royal, Pennsylvania
SuperTwins
Production Twins
AFT Singles
Championship Standings
SuperTwins
Production Twins
AFT Singles
Other Championship Standings
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC)
Through Round 9 (of 13)
Championship Standings
Overall
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|187
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|180
|3
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|148
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|141
|5
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|109
|6
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|108
|7
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|105
|8
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|101
|9
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|90
|10
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|84
XC2
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|198
|2
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|175
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|167
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|153
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|143
|6
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|132
|7
|Benjamin Herrera
|128
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|106
|9
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|106
|10
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|97
XC3
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|226
|2
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|216
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|168
|4
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL
|156
|5
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|145
|6
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|121
|7
|Brenden J Poling
|Grafton, WV
|115
|8
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|113
|9
|Eli Childers
|Hickory, NC
|103
|10
|Dominick Morse
|Newark Valley, NY
|94
WXC
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|221
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|212
|3
|Rachael Archer
|202
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|138
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|131
|6
|Sheryl B Hunter
|Jericho, VT
|108
|7
|Brandy Richards
|100
|8
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|97
|9
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|96
|10
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|91
AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES
Through Round 4 (of 10)
Overall Standings
2022 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Christian Craig (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Chance Hymas (Honda)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|All 2022 Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|All 2022 Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Tropy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Tropy Team
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Sam Sunderland (GasGas)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|Josh Toth (KTM)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Cody Barnes (Honda)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins