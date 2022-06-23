Ryder DiFrancesco Racing RedBud and Spring Creek Pro Nationals

Main image courtesy of Mitch Kendra.

AMA amateur rules now allow racers to compete in up to three professional events without losing eligibility for the Pro Sport classes at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National at Loretta Lynn's. As such, we've seen quite a few amateur riders try rounds of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross before heading back to Loretta's. Levi Kitchen, for example, raced the RedBud National last year, taking 9-19 scores before going to Loretta's and taking the AMA Nicky Hayden Amateur Horizon Award.

Kitchen's Monster Energy/Star Yamaha teammate Matt Leblanc was expected to take a similar path this year, racing the first two pro races before heading back into the amateurs. Instead, Star chose to just keep Leblanc going, and he's in for all 12 rounds and out for Loretta's.

Now Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki will use the rule to give prospect Ryder DiFrancesco a shot at the pros before Loretta's. Ryder D will race the upcoming RedBud and Spring Creek (Milville) rounds of the series.

DiFrancesco missed Loretta's last year with injury but holds eight national titles from the event. Last year he won both of the new Motocross Scouting Combine events, taking the Ironman (Combine East) and Fox Raceway (Combine West) overalls.

Here's Kawasaki's press release on Ryder DiFrancesco:

Ryder DiFrancesco to Compete for Monster Energy®/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki in Select Rounds of the 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship

