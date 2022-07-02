Picking Back Up

Right where he left off. Almost, anyway. Ryan Dungey was by far the absolute best we’ve seen him all year in the second moto at High Point, running third at times and even staging a tremendous battle with Thunder Valley winner Ken Roczen. He made up ground on the race winner too. In that second moto he was 11 seconds back of Tomac, but in other motos he’d been closer to thirty to fifty seconds behind the leader. That’s a huge improvement! If he can keep up the pace, he had in moto two at High Point this weekend at RedBud, it’ll make for an awesome chapter in the comeback story Dungey is writing. –Aaron Hansel

Five in Five

If there were odds set for having five 450 winners in the first five rounds, they’d be pretty crazy! After all, even four in the first four seems nuts, but that’s where we’re at. Still, to have yet another winner this weekend would be pretty wild, especially with how fast Chase Sexton, Roczen, Tomac, and Jason Anderson have been going. But hey, sometimes all it takes is a start and some bad luck for the competition, and if that happens maybe we could see an upset win in the 450 Class at RedBud. –Hansel

A Rock and a Hard Place

The battles in the 450 class have been great so far, and we’ve had brilliant rides all over the place, but do you get the sense that Tomac and Sexton are about to put on a surge? Race after race the two have battled, with the advantage shifting from one moto to the next. They even tied for the overall last week! Sexton doesn’t want to give an inch to Tomac, while Tomac is doing his best to try to take some points back out of Sexton, which for the most part, has been a fruitless endeavor for him. With the halfway point of the season not too far over the horizon, look for things between these two to intensify even more with each passing gate drop. –Hansel