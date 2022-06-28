When it comes to the physics model for the new game, Rainbow Studios elected to take a different approach then prior games to how you control the bike. There still is the classic dual-stick use in the game where you utilize both the left and right joysticks on your controller to work in harmony for optimal performance on the racetrack. However, you’ll certainly find yourself using both joysticks more in this game to control the rider movements as well as the bike movements. In prior games, the sticks were more separate where one would control the bike and one would control the rider. This time, you can use both sticks for seat-bouncing, scrubbing, attacking whoops, cornering, and uniquely pushing and pulling up on jumps. It’s a hard balance to learn if you’re used to what the previous titles felt like, but it creates a rewarding feeling once you connect the basics and start putting lines together.

Whipping and scrubbing in these games is always a hot button topic. When it comes to scrubbing, this is a step up as you now have the ability to cork out a monumental Bubba-scrub level scrub on every jump. But if you don’t need to stay that low, turning the joysticks away from each other or towards each other will simply do a slight scrub instead. The whipping is a completely different story from past games though. Unlike MX vs ATV All Out or MX vs ATV Reflex where whips would fly out huge every time you breathed on the joysticks; the heavier feel of MX vs ATV Legends means you have to plan out whips much more. The movements of both joysticks to lay the bike sideways while hanging off the bike and then the technique to slowly pull the bike back straight are much more precise in the new game and will likely take new players some time to learn it. Similar to connecting lines though, once you do learn how to do it, the reward of a crisp whip off a big jump in the game is very satisfying.

MX vs ATV Legends has introduced a whole new back story for Career Mode as well. The game is centered around your racing career of course, but the whole time you are being coached by a former racer who is trying to save his farm from being repossessed by the bank. While you gain fans and money, you are also working to help the man save his farm and build a new moto training ground in the process. It’s a very long and in-depth career with lots of racing on not only motorcycles, but the ATVs and UTVs as well.