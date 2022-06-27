Main image courtesy of Honda HRC/Bavo Swijgers
Compared to last year’s nail-biting season, Tim Gajser has had it relatively easy in the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP). With key rivals Jeffrey Herlings and Romain Febvre injured, Antonio Cairoli retired, “Tiga” has had his way with the field in 2022. However, after opening a big points lead early, Tim’s mis-season slump allowed a few others, like Yamaha riders Calvin Vlaaderen, Jeremy Seewer, and Maxime Renaux, to sneak in some wins. Honda’s Gajser is now back on form, though, and he grabbed a 1-1 sweep over the weekend way down in Indonesia.
MX Vice’s Lewis Phillips chatted with Tim after the victory.
Tim Gajser, 1-1 for you, which was at one time quite normal for you, but it’s been a long time since you’ve had a 1-1. I’m sure that feels very good.
Tim Gajser: Yeah, I’m super happy. Also, the track was amazing, I was enjoying it from the first lap, yesterday. Pretty happy to go again 1-1 after winning Germany, the last race. But before that the last three races, let’s just say I was struggling. I got sick quite badly and the recovery took way too long, longer than we were expecting. Anyway, I’m super happy I’m back to 100 percent. Even late in the motos I can push. That’s what I was missing even maybe in Germany and the other GPs. Yeah, good weekend for us.
I was really surprised in the second moto how aggressive you were from the start. You weren’t messing around, but you were charging really hard. Truthfully you have a massive championship lead but you really forced the issue. I guess that’s because you knew the track was hard to pass on?
Yeah, the qualifying race and the first moto I took the holeshot. I was leading from the beginning, so I didn’t know how it would be if you had to pass someone. Also, watching the MX2 race it was not easy to pass. But I found some good lines on the first two laps and I made quick passes. Jorge [Prado] and Romain were riding good. The pace was good and I couldn’t make a big gap. Toward the end of the race it started to get a little bigger and I could control the race.
Did you do that uphill triple?
I did it in the beginning of the first moto, first three or four laps. I don’t know. I don’t think you really gained anything. You went so high and the landing was really hard. You didn’t gain anything, but it looked nice! Second moto, no. The track was getting rougher. You had acceleration bumps on the roller before the triple.
This track looked amazing. When we got here on Friday, we were amazed. But it didn’t really race very well, and talking to guys after the race, some of them said it wasn’t that enjoyable to ride. Were you a bit disappointed in the end?
Honestly, my opinion, I had a lot of fun. It was similar to Argentina, high speed with a lot of open corners. But also the ground. The dirt, sand, whatever you want to call this kind of ground, but Saturday was quite dusty. Quite tricky. But for Sunday they watered it quite nicely and the ripped the waves, like they didn’t do on Saturday. Saturday was like ice there, especially with the scoop tire. Today I think they did a good job. The track developed nicely and they opened up some lines on the off-cambers, so there was more than one main line. It’s the first GP here and a new track. Now they have some feedback so us so they see what they can improve for next year.
You were the safety man this weekend. Did you suggest anything? What did you do in your job?
What do you mean?
The thing that came out of Germany. [MXGP now asks a rider each weekend to inspect the track for safety.] Where you have a rider every weekend to go over track the track. The safety man. I don’t know what else to call it.
Oh yeah, I didn’t know what you meant. On Friday I went to all the riders and asked them what they think of the track. Everyone was impressed and there were not a lot of things to say. On Saturday we were definitely there and we said they needed to water the track more because it was already dusty at the end of the day. Dusty! There was not big ruts, just soft berms everywhere. Also, I advised them to open up some lines on the off-cambers and they did that. They made three lines. For what they could do, they did a good job.
It takes four flights to get here. Is it worth that for this track and coming to the island?
I would say it’s worth it, especially after coming here and Friday and seeing so many people, even out on the streets. For all of MXGP, including, even you guys, the mechanics, everybody was welcome. The people are super kind here. It was a big event for such a small island and the track didn’t disappoint. Of course, it took four flights to get here and nearly two days traveling, but in the end I think it was okay.
Last thing. Are you completely sorted for next year?
What do you mean?
Your deal for next year. Done done, or almost done?
Almost done!
MXGP of Indonesia - MXGPJune 26, 2022
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|1 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|2 - 2
|GasGas
|3
|Ruben Fernandez
|Spain
|3 - 4
|Honda
|4
|Romain Febvre
|France
|5 - 3
|Kawasaki
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|4 - 6
|Yamaha