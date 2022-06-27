Results Archive
High Point
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jonathan Girroir
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Cody J Barnes
MXGP of
Indonesia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Australian MX
Maitland
Wake-Up Call

June 27, 2022 9:30am
by:

Main image by Ken Hill

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC)

Round 9 (of 13) — Snowshoe — Snowshoe Mountain Resort — Snowshoe, West Virginia

Overall 

GNCC

Snowshoe - Overall Race

June 25, 2022
Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Snowshoe, WV United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jordan Ashburn 03:06:19.638 Cookeville, TN United States Husqvarna
2Ricky Russell 03:06:21.038 Duvall, WA United States GasGas
3Jonathan Girroir 03:09:53.659 Southwick, MA United States GasGas
4Steward Baylor 03:10:16.680 Belton, SC United States Yamaha
5Craig Delong 03:10:37.817 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
6Grant Baylor 03:11:22.890 Belton, SC United States GasGas
7Ruy Barbosa 03:13:04.197 Chile Honda
8Cody J Barnes 03:14:51.210 Sterling, IL United States Honda
9Ryder Lafferty 03:16:09.379 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
10Benjamin Herrera 03:17:42.540 Chile Kawasaki
Full Results

XC2

GNCC

Snowshoe - XC2 Pro Race

June 25, 2022
Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Snowshoe, WV United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jonathan Girroir 03:09:53.659 Southwick, MA United States GasGas
2Ruy Barbosa 03:13:04.197 Chile Honda
3Cody J Barnes 03:14:51.210 Sterling, IL United States Honda
4Ryder Lafferty 03:16:09.379 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
5Benjamin Herrera 03:17:42.540 Chile Kawasaki
6Angus Riordan 03:19:23.899 Woodland, CA United States KTM
7Liam Draper 03:19:45.237 Auckland New Zealand KTM
8Jonathan Johnson 03:20:31.578 Landrum, SC United States Beta
9Michael Witkowski 03:21:46.979 North Liberty, IN United States Yamaha
10Evan Smith 03:24:25.100 Jefferson, GA United States Beta
Full Results

XC3

GNCC

Snowshoe - XC3 Pro-Am Race

June 25, 2022
Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Snowshoe, WV United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Brody Johnson 03:22:02.955 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
2Zack Hayes 03:34:48.291 Sumter, SC United States KTM
3Jason Lipscomb 03:38:05.659 Parkersburg, WV United States Beta
4Max Fernandez 03:38:12.450 Ottsville, PA United States GasGas
5Jake Froman 03:05:52.799 Lynnville, IN United States Husqvarna
6Brenden J Poling 03:07:51.085 Grafton, WV United States Husqvarna
7Dakoda Devore 02:03:45.796 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
8Eli Childers 01:42:40.330 Hickory, NC United States Yamaha
Full Results

WXC

GNCC

Snowshoe - WXC Race

June 25, 2022
Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Snowshoe, WV United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Rachael Archer 01:28:27.618 New Zealand Yamaha
2Shelby A Turner 01:31:41.255 Barons, AB Canada KTM
3Korie Steede 01:34:14.492 Beloit, OH United States KTM
4Rachel Gutish 01:34:54.296 Terre Haute, IN United States GasGas
5Tayla Jones 01:43:02.260 Yass Australia Husqvarna
6Prestin Raines 01:43:49.579 Travelers Rest, SC United States Yamaha
7Kayla Oneill 01:44:02.016 Greenwood Lake, NY United States Kawasaki
8Taylor Johnston 01:55:53.299 Buskirk, NY United States KTM
9Sheryl B Hunter 01:57:52.356 Jericho, VT United States Husqvarna
10Jocelyn Barnes 01:05:25.787 Equinunk, PA United States Kawasaki
Full Results

Championship Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States187
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States180
3Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States148
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States141
5Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States109
6Lyndon Snodgrass Australia108
7Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States105
8Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States101
9Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States90
10Josh Strang Inverell Australia84
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lyndon Snodgrass Australia198
2Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States175
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States167
4Ruy Barbosa Chile153
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States143
6Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States132
7Benjamin Herrera Chile128
8Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States106
9Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand106
10Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States97
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States226
2Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States216
3Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States168
4Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States156
5Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States145
6Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States121
7Brenden J Poling Grafton, WV United States115
8Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States113
9Eli Childers Hickory, NC United States103
10Dominick Morse Newark Valley, NY United States94
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tayla Jones Yass Australia221
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States212
3Rachael Archer New Zealand202
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States138
5Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada131
6Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States108
7Brandy Richards 100
8Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States97
9Taylor Johnston Buskirk, NY United States96
10Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States91
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Round 12 (of 20)—MXGP of Indonesia — Semarang — Java, Indonesia

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP of Indonesia - MXGP

June 26, 2022
Semarang
Java Indonesia
Rider Motos Bike
1Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia1 - 1 Honda
2Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain2 - 2 GasGas
3Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain Spain3 - 4 Honda
4Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France5 - 3 Kawasaki
5Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands Netherlands4 - 6 Yamaha
6Mitchell Evans Mitchell Evans Australia Australia6 - 5 Honda
7Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia Latvia7 - 7 Husqvarna
8Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy8 - 8 GasGas
9Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland12 - 9 Yamaha
10Jordi Tixier Jordi Tixier France France9 - 12 KTM
Full Results
Tim Gajser
Tim Gajser MXGP

MX2

MXGP

MXGP of Indonesia - MX2

June 26, 2022
Semarang
Java Indonesia
Rider Motos Bike
1Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France1 - 1 KTM
2Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany Germany3 - 2 GasGas
3Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France France4 - 3 Yamaha
4Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium2 - 5 Yamaha
5Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy Italy7 - 4 GasGas
6Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway Norway5 - 7 Kawasaki
7Stephen Rubini Stephen Rubini France France6 - 8 Honda
8Kay Karssemakers Kay Karssemakers Netherlands Netherlands9 - 6 KTM
9Delvintor Alfarizi Delvintor Alfarizi Indonesia Indonesia10 - 9 Honda
10Ananda rigi Aditya Ananda rigi Aditya Indonesia Indonesia13 - 10 Husqvarna
Full Results
Tom Vialle
Tom Vialle MXGP

Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia535
2Jorge Prado Spain410
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland405
4Maxime Renaux France365
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands363
6Ruben Fernandez Spain342
7Pauls Jonass Latvia278
8Brian Bogers Netherlands263
9Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa239
10Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium229
Full Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France502
2Jago Geerts Belgium498
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany395
4Kevin Horgmo Norway356
5Mikkel Haarup Denmark332
6Andrea Adamo Italy314
7Thibault Benistant France304
8Stephen Rubini France277
9Isak Gifting Sweden255
10Kay De Wolf Netherlands244
Full Standings

PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK

Round 7 (of 17) — Lima Half-Mile — Allen County Fairgrounds — Lima, Ohio

SuperTwins

Brandon Robinson (Indian)
Brandon Robinson (Indian) American Flat Track

Production Twins

AFT Singles

Championship Standings

SuperTwins

Production Twins

AFT Singles

US SPRINT ENDURO SERIES

Round 8 (of 8) — Harleywood Sprint Enduro — Harleywood, Virginia,

Pro Overall

  1. Johnny Girroir (GG)
  2. Josh Toth (KTM)
  3. Liam Draper (KTM)
  4. Layne Michael (Yam)
  5. Cody Barnes (Hon)
  6. Angus Riordan (KTM)
  7. Sebastian Taverne (Hon)
  8. Neil Enman (GG)
  9. Drew Callaway (KTM)
  10. Tayla Jones (Hsq)
Johnny Girroir (GasGas) won the overall at the final round.
Johnny Girroir (GasGas) won the overall at the final round. Shan Moore
Josh Toth (KTM) claimed the 2022 US Sprint Enduro Series Pro title.
Josh Toth (KTM) claimed the 2022 US Sprint Enduro Series Pro title. Shan Moore

Pro Standings Finish

Josh Toth (KTM) claimed the Pro 2 US Sprint Enduro Series title.

Pro 2 Standings Finish

Cody Barnes (Honda) claimed the Pro 2 US Sprint Enduro Series title.

Other Championship Standings

lucas oil ama pro motocross championship

Through Round 4 (of 12)

Championship Standings

250 Class

Motocross

250 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia186
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia174
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan137
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States133
5Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States115
6Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States115
7Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States110
8Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States94
9Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States90
10Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States80
Full Standings

450 Class

Motocross

450 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States180
2Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States167
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany162
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States147
5Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States122
6Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States120
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States106
8Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States90
9Antonio Cairoli Patti, Sicily Italy89
10Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States86
Full Standings

Canadian triple crown Championship

Through Round 3 (of 9) of MX Tour

Championship Standings

250 Pro

450 Pro

AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES

Through Round 4 (of 10)

Overall Standings

2022 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Eli Tomac (Yamaha)Monster Energy Supercross450SX
Christian Craig (Yamaha)Monster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Chance Hymas (Honda)Monster Energy Supercross250SX Futures
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam

TBD		Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
All 2022 ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
All 2022 ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Tropy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Tropy Team
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Sam Sunderland (GasGas)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
Josh Toth (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Cody Barnes (Honda)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2

TBD		Kenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
