Main image by Ken Hill
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC)
Round 9 (of 13) — Snowshoe — Snowshoe Mountain Resort — Snowshoe, West Virginia
Overall
GNCC
Snowshoe - Overall RaceJune 25, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|03:06:19.638
|Cookeville, TN
|Husqvarna
|2
|Ricky Russell
|03:06:21.038
|Duvall, WA
|GasGas
|3
|Jonathan Girroir
|03:09:53.659
|Southwick, MA
|GasGas
|4
|Steward Baylor
|03:10:16.680
|Belton, SC
|Yamaha
|5
|Craig Delong
|03:10:37.817
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|6
|Grant Baylor
|03:11:22.890
|Belton, SC
|GasGas
|7
|Ruy Barbosa
|03:13:04.197
|Honda
|8
|Cody J Barnes
|03:14:51.210
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|9
|Ryder Lafferty
|03:16:09.379
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
|10
|Benjamin Herrera
|03:17:42.540
|Kawasaki
XC2
GNCC
Snowshoe - XC2 Pro RaceJune 25, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|03:09:53.659
|Southwick, MA
|GasGas
|2
|Ruy Barbosa
|03:13:04.197
|Honda
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|03:14:51.210
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|4
|Ryder Lafferty
|03:16:09.379
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
|5
|Benjamin Herrera
|03:17:42.540
|Kawasaki
|6
|Angus Riordan
|03:19:23.899
|Woodland, CA
|KTM
|7
|Liam Draper
|03:19:45.237
|Auckland
|KTM
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|03:20:31.578
|Landrum, SC
|Beta
|9
|Michael Witkowski
|03:21:46.979
|North Liberty, IN
|Yamaha
|10
|Evan Smith
|03:24:25.100
|Jefferson, GA
|Beta
XC3
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Brody Johnson
|03:22:02.955
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
|2
|Zack Hayes
|03:34:48.291
|Sumter, SC
|KTM
|3
|Jason Lipscomb
|03:38:05.659
|Parkersburg, WV
|Beta
|4
|Max Fernandez
|03:38:12.450
|Ottsville, PA
|GasGas
|5
|Jake Froman
|03:05:52.799
|Lynnville, IN
|Husqvarna
|6
|Brenden J Poling
|03:07:51.085
|Grafton, WV
|Husqvarna
|7
|Dakoda Devore
|02:03:45.796
|Uhrichsville, OH
|KTM
|8
|Eli Childers
|01:42:40.330
|Hickory, NC
|Yamaha
WXC
GNCC
Snowshoe - WXC RaceJune 25, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|01:28:27.618
|Yamaha
|2
|Shelby A Turner
|01:31:41.255
|Barons, AB
|KTM
|3
|Korie Steede
|01:34:14.492
|Beloit, OH
|KTM
|4
|Rachel Gutish
|01:34:54.296
|Terre Haute, IN
|GasGas
|5
|Tayla Jones
|01:43:02.260
|Yass
|Husqvarna
|6
|Prestin Raines
|01:43:49.579
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Yamaha
|7
|Kayla Oneill
|01:44:02.016
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|Kawasaki
|8
|Taylor Johnston
|01:55:53.299
|Buskirk, NY
|KTM
|9
|Sheryl B Hunter
|01:57:52.356
|Jericho, VT
|Husqvarna
|10
|Jocelyn Barnes
|01:05:25.787
|Equinunk, PA
|Kawasaki
Championship Standings
Overall
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|187
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|180
|3
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|148
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|141
|5
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|109
|6
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|108
|7
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|105
|8
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|101
|9
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|90
|10
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|84
XC2
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|198
|2
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|175
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|167
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|153
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|143
|6
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|132
|7
|Benjamin Herrera
|128
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|106
|9
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|106
|10
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|97
XC3
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|226
|2
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|216
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|168
|4
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL
|156
|5
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|145
|6
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|121
|7
|Brenden J Poling
|Grafton, WV
|115
|8
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|113
|9
|Eli Childers
|Hickory, NC
|103
|10
|Dominick Morse
|Newark Valley, NY
|94
WXC
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|221
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|212
|3
|Rachael Archer
|202
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|138
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|131
|6
|Sheryl B Hunter
|Jericho, VT
|108
|7
|Brandy Richards
|100
|8
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|97
|9
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|96
|10
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|91
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Round 12 (of 20)—MXGP of Indonesia — Semarang — Java, Indonesia
MXGP
MXGP
MXGP of Indonesia - MXGPJune 26, 2022
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|1 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|2 - 2
|GasGas
|3
|Ruben Fernandez
|Spain
|3 - 4
|Honda
|4
|Romain Febvre
|France
|5 - 3
|Kawasaki
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|4 - 6
|Yamaha
|6
|Mitchell Evans
|Australia
|6 - 5
|Honda
|7
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|7 - 7
|Husqvarna
|8
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|8 - 8
|GasGas
|9
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|12 - 9
|Yamaha
|10
|Jordi Tixier
|France
|9 - 12
|KTM
MX2
MXGP
MXGP of Indonesia - MX2June 26, 2022
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tom Vialle
|France
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Simon Laengenfelder
|Germany
|3 - 2
|GasGas
|3
|Thibault Benistant
|France
|4 - 3
|Yamaha
|4
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|2 - 5
|Yamaha
|5
|Andrea Adamo
|Italy
|7 - 4
|GasGas
|6
|Kevin Horgmo
|Norway
|5 - 7
|Kawasaki
|7
|Stephen Rubini
|France
|6 - 8
|Honda
|8
|Kay Karssemakers
|Netherlands
|9 - 6
|KTM
|9
|Delvintor Alfarizi
|Indonesia
|10 - 9
|Honda
|10
|Ananda rigi Aditya
|Indonesia
|13 - 10
|Husqvarna
Championship Standings
MXGP
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|535
|2
|Jorge Prado
|410
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|405
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|365
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|363
|6
|Ruben Fernandez
|342
|7
|Pauls Jonass
|278
|8
|Brian Bogers
|263
|9
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|239
|10
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|229
MX2
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|502
|2
|Jago Geerts
|498
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|395
|4
|Kevin Horgmo
|356
|5
|Mikkel Haarup
|332
|6
|Andrea Adamo
|314
|7
|Thibault Benistant
|304
|8
|Stephen Rubini
|277
|9
|Isak Gifting
|255
|10
|Kay De Wolf
|244
PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK
Round 7 (of 17) — Lima Half-Mile — Allen County Fairgrounds — Lima, Ohio
SuperTwins
Production Twins
AFT Singles
Championship Standings
SuperTwins
Production Twins
AFT Singles
US SPRINT ENDURO SERIES
Round 8 (of 8) — Harleywood Sprint Enduro — Harleywood, Virginia,
Pro Overall
- Johnny Girroir (GG)
- Josh Toth (KTM)
- Liam Draper (KTM)
- Layne Michael (Yam)
- Cody Barnes (Hon)
- Angus Riordan (KTM)
- Sebastian Taverne (Hon)
- Neil Enman (GG)
- Drew Callaway (KTM)
- Tayla Jones (Hsq)
Pro Standings Finish
Josh Toth (KTM) claimed the Pro 2 US Sprint Enduro Series title.
Pro 2 Standings Finish
Cody Barnes (Honda) claimed the Pro 2 US Sprint Enduro Series title.
Other Championship Standings
lucas oil ama pro motocross championship
Through Round 4 (of 12)
Championship Standings
250 Class
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|186
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|174
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|137
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|133
|5
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|115
|6
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|115
|7
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|110
|8
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|94
|9
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|90
|10
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|80
450 Class
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|180
|2
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|167
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|162
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|147
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|122
|6
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|120
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|106
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|90
|9
|Antonio Cairoli
|Patti, Sicily
|89
|10
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|86
Canadian triple crown Championship
Through Round 3 (of 9) of MX Tour
Championship Standings
250 Pro
450 Pro
AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES
Through Round 4 (of 10)
Overall Standings
2022 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Christian Craig (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Chance Hymas (Honda)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|All 2022 Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|All 2022 Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Tropy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Tropy Team
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Sam Sunderland (GasGas)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|Josh Toth (KTM)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Cody Barnes (Honda)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins