Snowshoe, WV

Snowshoe GNCC Racing

Main image by Ken Hill Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Round 9 (of 13) — Snowshoe — Snowshoe Mountain Resort — Snowshoe, West Virginia Overall

XC2

XC3

WXC

Championship Standings Overall

XC2

XC3

WXC

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) Round 12 (of 20)—MXGP of Indonesia — Semarang — Java, Indonesia MXGP

Tim Gajser MXGP

MX2

Tom Vialle MXGP

Championship Standings MXGP

MX2

PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK Round 7 (of 17) — Lima Half-Mile — Allen County Fairgrounds — Lima, Ohio SuperTwins

Brandon Robinson (Indian) American Flat Track

Production Twins

AFT Singles

Championship Standings SuperTwins

Production Twins

AFT Singles

Johnny Girroir (GasGas) won the overall at the final round. Shan Moore

Josh Toth (KTM) claimed the 2022 US Sprint Enduro Series Pro title. Shan Moore

Pro Standings Finish Josh Toth (KTM) claimed the Pro 2 US Sprint Enduro Series title.

Pro 2 Standings Finish Cody Barnes (Honda) claimed the Pro 2 US Sprint Enduro Series title.

Other Championship Standings lucas oil ama pro motocross championship Through Round 4 (of 12) Championship Standings 250 Class

450 Class

Canadian triple crown Championship Through Round 3 (of 9) of MX Tour Championship Standings 250 Pro

450 Pro

AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES Through Round 4 (of 10) Overall Standings

2022 Champions