Main image courtesy of Honda HRC/Bavo Swijgers

The 12th round of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) has come and gone as the series headed to Indonesia. Insiders Adam Wheeler (journalist with OnTrack Off Road) and Lewis Phillips (journalist with MX Vice) were unfortunately not able to lineup a podcast to recap this event due to traveling and different time zones. However, you can read the full race report from the series below, watch the video highlights, and view results and standings from both classes.

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

Perfect Scores For Gajser and Vialle at the MXGP of Indonesia

SAMOTA-SUMBAWA (Indonesia) – The 12th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship has concluded on the island of Sumbawa which was the host of the 2022 MXGP of Indonesia and saw Team HRC’s Tim Gajser and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle secure perfect 1-1 scores, as Vialle took back the red plate!

The brand-new venue of Samota Rocket Motor Circuit received raving reviews from the riders, who enjoyed the track that was specifically built for the event. Along with the forty thousand fans that lined the circuit and cheered on their favourite riders.

The Indonesian Grand Prix delivered a lot of excitement on and off the track, with a beautiful opening ceremony which included speeches from the officials, beautiful traditional performances and an impressive air show.

MXGP

In MXGP race one, it was Team HRC’s Tim Gajser who grabbed the Fox Holeshot, as Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Ben Watson hit the gate and was left with quite a bit of work to do as he started last.

Gajser led the way with Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado, Honda 114 Motorsports’ Ruben Fernandez, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff and Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Romain Febvre right behind.

Febvre then got passed by Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Pauls Jonass who got straight onto the rear wheel of Coldenhoff for fourth. Though Febvre was not going to go down without a fight, as he looked to re-group immediately.

A couple of laps later, Jonass crashed and dropped back to ninth. The Latvian got going quickly and was able to pass Gebben Van Venrooy Yamaha Racing’s Calvin Vlaanderen for eighth, and the Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Mattia Guadagnini to finish the race seventh. Vlaanderen later suffered a bike issue and pulled out of the race.