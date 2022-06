The new 2023 Husqvarna FC 450 is all new compared to last year's model. Is the new chassis better on lean angle? Does the new engine give you enough bottom end power to make the bike feel light in soft dirt? Does the 10 mm lower suspension spec hurt or help you on the track? Get all these answers and more when Kris Keefer and David Martinez break down the colorful new Husqvarna!

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

2023 Husqvarna FC 450