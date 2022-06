Get the details on how the new 2023 Husqvarna FC 250 tackles the track as Kris Keefer and Fox Racing's Kenny Day go over the new chassis, suspension, and engine changes. Is the new ‘23 model that much better than the ‘22? Watch here and find out!

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

2023 Husqvarna FC 250