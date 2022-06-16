The team scored the win in both classes again over the weekend at Thunder Valley, with Ken Roczen emerging with the 450 win and Jett Lawrence winning again in the 250s. Chase Sexton came within about a second-and-half, total, of winning both motos at Hangtown, but had to settle for second overall with one of the closest 2-2 finishes you’ll ever see. Honda very nearly has won all three races in both classes so far this year.

Which got us to thinking about some other banner days for one particular team in recent motocross history, and we can go all the way back to the first year of AMA Pro Motocross, 1972, to find the first such days. This is not a comprehensive list. If you can think of something as dominant as what Honda did on Saturday, let us know in the comments.

First, lets find the only other time (as far as we know) that a team went 1-2 in all four motos. It was the 1990 Gatorback National in Gainesville, Florida, also the season opener. It was also Team Honda doing the winning. 250 superstars Rick Johnson and Jeff Stanton split the moto wins, with Johnson netting the overall with 2-1 scores. It was a memorable one, because Johnson suffered a devastating wrist injury at the race one year earlier, and that injury essentially ended his time at the top of the sport. RJ wouldn't give up, though, and despite the ailing wrist, he managed to best his teammate Stanton (who had taken over on winning once Johnson got hurt) in a huge second-moto battle that day.

In the 125 class, Honda’s Mike Kiedrowski and Jean-Michel Bayle also split the motos, with Kiedrowski’s 2-1 taking the overall.

That’s it for 1-2 in all four motos as far as we know. There have been other “big days” of other types, though. In 1972, at the first two rounds of the inaugural series, at first Road Atlanta and then Memphis, two riders from the same team—same bike shop, actually—swept the 250 and 500 classes. Sonny DeFeo and Barry Higgins were both New Yorkers and both rode for the same Long Island motorcycle dealer, Ghost CZ Motorcycles, which was owned by DeFeo's father Salvatore.