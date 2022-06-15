Anything different you’ve done this year training or preparation wise that’s contributing to it?

It’s definitely a whole package. Being on the AEO Powersports [team] they have a really great group of people and great equipment. They have a really great bike and I’m on a really good program with those guys. And I’ve been healthy for a little bit now. You look at it like you need one big thing, but it’s really a bunch of little things that have to come together.

Last year at Hangtown I remember you under the TPJ tent. Teddy Parks does a great job helping privateers out, but you’re still probably responsible for a lot more stuff than you would be at AEO. I would assume that you have more support?

Yeah, the cost is still there, I have to cover my costs, my travel, my lodging, my mechanic. But it’s a team effort. We have spotters, we have suspension techs that help us. So, we’re not just going out there and putting in laps and winging it. Ted Parks is awesome, he helps with travel so you don’t have to drive to the races if you don’t want to. He will get your bike there. TPJ is a whole lot better than going out of the back of your van. There are just different levels. This is a step up from TPJ for sure, but it’s not quite a factory program yet, but it’s a whole lot better than anything I’ve ever had.

You’re the first non-factory supported guy in the standings. Does that give you some confidence or did you expect to be that guy?

I just want to be the best I can be. I’m just stoked that I’m riding strong, but I’m not riding 100 percent yet. There are definitely things I need to polish up. I’d love to be in the top ten, for sure.

So, what’s your inner monologue that gets you through a 30-minute moto? What’s going on in your head during a race?

It’s changed through the years. This is my third year racing the outdoor nationals. My first year, on a 450, yeah, I was barely making it through the motos! I was getting arm pump on the fifth lap and just scraping by. In my second year I started, toward the end, being able to get through the whole 30. This year, it’s almost like you can just focus on your riding the whole moto. You take it corner by corner, not even lap by lap. You find the best lines and carry the most momentum you can, and by the time you know it you’re getting the two-lap card. That’s what’s helped me a lot. Focusing on technique. Not just getting through the moto but riding the best I can.