With one holeshot, everything changed for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Levi Kitchen, who had averaged 15th place position on the first lap of the first four motos of the year. Then he led the pack from the start in the fifth moto of the year, at the Toyota Thunder Valley National, and held on for his first-ever moto win. It was also the first time he had visited this track, because Kitchen only turned pro full time at the end of last season.

He had to scratch and claw to hold on for an overall podium, because he got caught in a crash early in moto two. His 1-5 finishes were enough to net third for the day. The Washington native talked about it after the race.

Levi, we can’t say enough about that first moto performance. I don't think anybody has ever doubted your speed. You were able to turn the speed up at any given time. We’ve seen impressive rides from you – pro debut, then injury, then back. Man, how satisfying was this? Take us through your day.

Levi Kitchen: It was good. It was a good day. That first moto was unreal. These first few rounds I’ve been coming from the back, so I knew I needed to get a good start and ended up ripping the holie. I saw Jett and J-Coop behind me, I just tried to hit my marks. Honestly like Jett said, we kind of just maintained. Everybody was going fast. It was hard to make up time on this track today. I really noticed that in the second moto. I fell first lap. I sprinted at the beginning and to be honest, 15 minutes in, after I got around Jo, I was pretty done. I had to work really hard for that one. All in all, it was an amazing day. I look forward to doing it again, for sure.

You did work really hard because the question was, will he be able to recover for the second moto? You certainly did. Right when it looked like possibly you might have hit the wall, you opened it back up. That had to be pleasing.

Yeah. To be honest, once my mechanic told me I was in fifth, I thought I was fourth overall on the day. I was like, J-Coop is a ways out. I was pretty bummed. Then two laps to go he gave me “podium” on the pit board and it fired me up. So, I was like, I’m not letting Jo get me! I’m just going to dig until the end.