Each moto at the 2022 Hangtown Motocross Classic felt like it was coming down to the very end with such close racing all day long. We look at how lapped traffic shaped some of the 450 class battles on the day, Chase Sexton trusting Ken Roczen's cornering ability, Eli Tomac riding one-footed through braking bumps, and Antonio Cairoli corking out a big scrub after grabbing the holeshot in the final moto of the day.

We also take a look at Seth Hammaker and Jalek Swoll coming together, Jo Shimoda making a sweet pass on Justin Cooper, and Jett Lawrence surviving a rough day to take the overall win. All of that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of MAVTV Plus.

