Maryland’s Justin Rodbell is trying to get back to “Summer of Rodbell” status, from back in 2020 when he became a top 15 regular in the 450 class of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. After a rough attempt at supercross in ’21, he switched to the Revzilla PRMX Kawasaki team for ’22 and did much better. He raced a few rounds of 250SX West before qualifying for his first ever 450SX main event at Detroit. Rodbell went on to qualify for another four main events and earned a career best 16th at the finale at Salt Lake City. At the opening round of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, he remained on the team and just missed scoring points as he went 21-28 on the day, but it seemed like things were moving along smoothly.

So it was surprising to suddenly see Rodbell on a new bike and team Saturday morning at Hangtown. Steve Matthes got the scoop in this interview, part of his FXR Privateer Island Life podcast.

You were on the PRMX team for supercross and the PRMX team for Pala, and I understood you were going to go and race for that team in Canada. You didn’t. You split from the team, and you bought yourself a Husqvarna that you rode for the first time on Saturday at Hangtown. I have a lot of questions about that! But first the PRMX thing. Why the split and why no Canada for you?

So basically, I’m not vaccinated. I have nothing against the vaccine, but I’m not vaccinated, personally. They changed the laws up there a month or so ago, and you need to be vaccinated to cross the border. That was the issue there. I had an option to keep racing here and we just made it work last second. There’s no hard feelings. I hope we can stay friendly in the future. I just wanted to go racing here. Obviously, I’m not going to do as well here as I would up there, but the pinnacle of racing is here.

So you hope to be friends with Julian the owner of the PRMX team in the future. Do you think you could ride for them again or did this shoot you in the foot?

I don’t know. I ended pretty good on supercross, so we’ll see.