The opening round of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship kicked off on Saturday at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, and there sure were a lot of storylines. Reigning 450 class champion Dylan Ferrandis would be sidelined right before the action with a ligament tear in his thumb which left the door wide open for a new champion this season. On top of that, four-time Pro Motocross champion Ryan Dungey had come out of retirement after five years and would accompany nine-time World Motocross Champion Antonio Cairoli at Red Bull KTM. That’s just scratching the surface!

Newly crowned Monster Energy AMA Supercross champion Eli Tomac was coming in a bit banged up as he recovered from a torn MCL sustained in supercross. Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen was back behind the gate after dealing with health issues earlier this year. Red Bull KTM’s Aaron Plessinger was also returning to racing having rehabbed a broken arm. Two-time 450SX champion Cooper Webb announced he would not race this summer as he looks to get back to full health as well. And then factor in Christian Craig hopping up to the 450 class for the summer and Jason Anderson coming off of four straight wins to cap off the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, there was a lot to talk about. With so many storylines and so much uncertainty coming into this championship, all that was left to do was drop the gates!

Amazingly, none of the riders mentioned above would walk away with the victory when the dust settled at Fox Raceway. Honda HRC’s young star Chase Sexton established himself early on in the day as the man to beat as he topped the first qualifying session of the year and backed it right up with pole position in Q2. Sexton had fared well at Fox Raceway in the past, but the 22-year-old seemed to have a different fire in his eye throughout the day on Saturday.

Both motos were no different from qualifying as Sexton started in third place in the first moto only to catch and pass both Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen with some rather remarkable pace. Roczen stayed with Sexton for a bit in that first moto, but Sexton’s speed was enough to open up a comfortable gap and handily win the opening moto of the year.