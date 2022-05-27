Forkner would rebound and come back strong, winning three more races and taking two more podiums to close within seven points of Ferrandis coming into the finale. It ended up not mattering, however, as Forkner crashed on a small dragon’s back and smashed into the ensuing berm. He sustained multiple internal injuries that would prevent him from racing for the rest of the year. The crash prompted a red flag, which created major consequences for the 250SX East Region. (The final race was a Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown and included riders from both the East and West Regions.) Before we get into that, let’s recap the action in the East from the beginning.

In 250SX East it was the Shane McElrath and Chase Sexton show, with both riders accounting for every single win aside from a brilliant victory at Daytona from Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Garrett Marchbanks. McElrath won the opener, but Sexton was quick to fire back with a pair of wins himself. Following Daytona, the season went on a forced hiatus due to COVID-19, but when the action resumed in Salt Lake City, it was clear McElrath hadn’t lost any speed or motivation. He won the first two races, but Sexton responded with a pair of wins himself, setting the stage for big drama at the finale. McElrath trailed GEICO Honda’s Sexton by six points, giving Sexton an obvious, if slight, advantage, but with the 250SX West riders also racing in the East/West Showdown, anything could happen. When the gate dropped, things couldn’t have looked any better for McElrath, who holeshot and looked to be running away with the win while his title rival, Sexton, was in roughly seventh place. It wouldn’t last, though, as the red flag caused by Forkner’s crash sent everyone back to the line for a restart. This time Sexton got a much better start, and it wasn’t long before he and McElrath found each other. The duo played a few games, both allowing the other to pass at times, before Sexton dropped the hammer on his #1 Honda CRF250 and set a pace McElrath couldn’t match. Sexton took the win and the championship in what would be his final race aboard a 250.